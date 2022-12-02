This is New Jersey’s favorite snack food, study says

We’re in what is probably the most indulgent time of the year in terms of food and drink. Thanksgiving weekend is over, which is four straight days of eating, and now we’re in the Holiday party season.

Then of course, there’s Christmas and New Year’s Eve, which both lend themselves to stuffing our faces further.

All this to say, snacking is top of mind this time of year, but do your snacking habits align with the most popular choices in the Garden State?

Wisevoter took a look at Americans’ snacking habits to see what treats were the favorite in each state.

The results were determined after using Google trends to figure out which snacks were searched the most.

New Jersey’s most searched snack?

M&Ms!

This isn’t too surprising considering the Mars Factory, which is the creator of M&Ms is located in Hackettstown, New Jersey.

What is a little surprising is M&Ms are the only sweet snack that’s in our top five most searched snacks, the rest are all salty.

New Jersey’s top five most searched snacks according to Google trends are:

M&Ms Doritos Cheetos Tostitos Kettle brand potato chips

Take a look at Wisevoter’s map of each state’s favorite snacks:

In my opinion, that’s an overwhelming amount of states that favor Doritos: 23 states total.

We’re in good company with the other nearby states that also share our love of M&Ms. New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania also ranked them as number one, to name a few.

Our neighbor to the south, Delaware, went with a salty favorite: Kettle potato chips. They were the only state to have that as their number one.

Enjoy your M&Ms, New Jersey, and happy snacking!

