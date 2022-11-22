This is New Jersey’s favorite comfort food

We’re entering one of the best times of year for food: the Thanksgiving turkey and accompanying delights lead us straight into the holidays with roast beast and Christmas cookies and gingerbread men.

But what food do people in New Jersey turn to for comfort? According to one survey, anyway, that answer is obvious.

The research was done by a website called Comfortable Food. Of course, they don’t reveal what went into compiling the list, so you don’t know if it is just one person’s opinion or if they studied Google results, or what; they just put together a list of the best comfort food for each state.

The food they chose for New Jersey (and inadvertently waded into one of the great arguments in the state) is the Taylor Ham Sandwich.

Their description of it tends to make me believe that the authors have never had one:

The Taylor Ham Sandwich is the most popular go-to food for residents of New Jersey. It's a mix of pork rolls, cheese, and hamburger buns or toasted rye bread to give a blend of deliciousness.

Nothing about a hard roll, nothing about egg, cheese, salt, pepper, or ketchup. They link to a recipe for a pork roll sandwich, but it includes cole slaw and Thousand Island dressing.

Not the typical New Jersey breakfast order. You can see the recipe here.

Another way they betray their lack of familiarity with pork roll: in the recipe it says that if you don’t have pork roll, you can substitute thin slices of Spam! Really?!?!

I would have voted for pizza anyway.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

