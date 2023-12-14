This is New Jersey’s favorite Christmas movie

This time of year, there are Christmas classics on TV every night. Which one to watch? Of course, with streaming services’ extensive libraries, you don’t have to wait to watch your favorite. But which holiday classic is the most popular?

To find out, Looper took a look at the numbers. Using IMDB and Google Trends, they determined which holiday offering was the most popular in each state.

If their research is correct, then New Jersey has good taste; the folks at Looper say that Garden State’s favorite Christmas movie is: How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Of course, we’re talking about the 1966 animated version, featuring the voice of Boris Karloff with the added bonus of the inimitable voice of Thurl Ravenscroft singing “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch. (As an aside, Ravenscroft was also the voice of Tony the Tiger, the iconic cereal mascot).

The story was written in 1957 by Dr. Seuss and adapted for television by Chuck Jones, the man responsible for some of your favorite Looney Tunes shorts.

It tells the story of the Grinch who hates Christmas; he sneaks into Whoville and steals all the presents. When the residents of Whoville still celebrate, the Grinch has a change of heart (which was three sizes too small) and joins in the merriment.

Nationally, the Grinch came in as the second most common favorite. Here’s where the list becomes suspect, as the #1 Christmas movie nationwide is allegedly “Christmas with the Kranks,” a Tim Allen flick with the rousing score of 5% on Rotten Tomatoes. It was the top pick in seven states.

The Grinch was tops in four other states besides NJ.

Whatever your favorite is (not including Die Hard, which is NOT a Christmas movie), I hope you enjoy it with those close to you this holiday season.

