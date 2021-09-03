This Hillsborough family lost it all in the flood and needs help

“Life is short and pain is long and we were all put on this earth to help each other.”

That’s a quote from “Firestarter” by Stephen King. If only we all lived by these words what a much better place the world could be. Maybe this could be a small start.

There’s a family who just lost everything. They live in a three story home in Hillsborough on the side of town near Manville. Or maybe I should say lived, because they certainly won’t be sleeping there for awhile.

Danielle and Jon Sciarrino just lost everything. They and their two boys, 12-year-old Jonny and 16 year-old-Joey, were trapped in their home as floodwaters quickly overtook it Wednesday night. Water rose to the upper ever levels and eventually the roof. By 4:00 a.m. the terrified family was rescued by authorities.

I cannot imagine the fear they felt as the hours went by with Danielle and Jon trying to keep it together for their sons.

They are okay, but just take a look at the picture. They’ve lost it all. This GoFundMe was set up trying to get them back on their feet. It’s obviously going to be a long haul.

Joanne Patti set this fundraiser up just a few hours ago as I write this. She says she and everyone who loves them are “rallying together to help wherever we can, so if you are able to contribute, it would be very much appreciated and the family would be enormously grateful!”

If you can’t donate, could you share on social media? The family is devastated and can really use the help.

