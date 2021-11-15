Not only does Arby's have the meats, as Ving Rhames says in those commercials, soon they will have the vodka! BTW, for those of you like myself who thought it was James Earl Jones voicing those spots, it is actually actor Ving Rhames.

Arby's, which has 17 New Jersey Locations, announced 2 new vodkas one crinkle and one french fry which will come out November 18. The 80 proof limited edition bottles will be available for $59.99. Unfortunately, Arby's vodka will not be available in New Jersey, but you can get it in California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Hopefully it will be here soon.

What makes these vodkas so special is that they're seasoned with the ingredients that remind you of Arby's. The Curly Fry vodka is distilled according to the press release with cayenne, paprika, onion, and garlic, and preserves the distinguished and authentic flavor profile of the traditional Arby's Curly Fry," while, the Crinkle Fry Vodka is described as "a subtle tribute to its namesake, made with real kosher salt and sugar to honor the rich tradition of salted potato shapes."

When I first saw this I thought, "This is genius! How does someone come up with such a great idea?"

From the People article, 'Though we've mastered the art of drive-thru fries, we wanted to take it one step further by making them 80-proof,' said Patrick Schwing, Arby's chief marketing officer, in a statement. 'Being a potato-based liquor, this limited edition vodka is infused with Crinkle and Curly Fry flavor so Arby's fans who are of legal drinking age can responsibly enjoy our menu from bag to bottle.'"

Arby's has really advanced the french fry ball here and I look forward to drinking their vodka while watching the games. Anyone for a Bloody Mary? I'll have mine with an Arby's brisket.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner