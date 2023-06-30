This eye popping NJ mansion just lowered its price. Finally.

We love to write about real estate here in New Jersey 101.5. In any given week on our website, you will probably see some sort of real estate porn. Either the most magnificent swoon-worthy mansions or ramshackle homes that you can buy for a song.

And when I heard about this Alpine mansion dropping its price, I took a peek to see who had written about it before.

Well, it turns out Jeff Deminski talked about this home when it had already been on the market for almost two years. It still had no buyer, and it still doesn’t as of this writing. The home is located in Alpine, one of the priciest ZIP codes in New Jersey.

And as, Jeff put it in his article, the home of many celebrities past and present, including Ja Rule, Stevie Wonder, Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, C.C. Sabathia and Kellyanne Conway.

The 25,700-square-foot home has some of the most incredible features listed in any real estate listing I’ve ever seen; including advanced technology and security throughout the home, lush landscaping, a 15-seat theater, billiards room, 2 bars, wine cellar, 2 indoor plunge pools, sauna, steam room, conservatory and... well, you kinda have to see it to get the idea.

Jeff points out that he cannot figure out why no wealthy person has purchased the home yet. He surmised it must be because the home is overpriced, and the owners refused to budge. He said at the time: "My guess is it’s a matter of the owner refusing to budge on price. Unless Elon Musk is eyeing Alpine sometime soon, I think they’ll have to.”

Well, all these years later, they finally have. You can be the proud owner of 48 Rio Vista Drive in Alpine for a cool $22,490,000. That’s $2,510,000 less than what it was.

A bargain.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

