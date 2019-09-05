This BTS supply list is outrageous and you can probably relate

A recent survey cited in Dino Flammia’s article on back to school shopping says 36% find supply shopping more stressful than holiday shopping. I find that percentage incredibly low.

Comparing notes with other parents over the years I would have guessed 80% would find back to school supply shopping more stressful. The problem? Specificity!

School supply lists have gotten out of hand with specific colors, specific sizes, even specific brands. If my kid needs a spiral notebook why does it HAVE to be Five Star brand? One September I did a fruitless goose chase trying to find Post It pads in an exact size and color a teacher demanded only to find out she was asking for a size and color they didn’t even make.

If you want a good laugh, check out this faux back to school supply list from parents.com.

I especially liked the sextant.

