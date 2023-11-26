This bakery was named one of the best in NJ

Whether you crave a traditional Italian pastry or a trendy, innovative dessert, New Jersey's bakeries have something for everyone.

It's one of the things we're known for. Sure, we're very culturally diverse in the Garden State. We've got great types of ALL food. But when you finish dinner and want something sweet for dessert, we've got you covered there as well.

NJ.com just came out with their list of the 62 best bakeries in New Jersey. The list spans everywhere in New Jersey, as it should. If you're wondering if a bakery in your area made the list you can check out the entire article here.

Boozyburbs.com highlighted some bakeries on the list from Bergen County and one, in particular, caught my eye. That would be Dulce de Leche Bakery in Englewood. They're located at 55 West Palisade Avenue in Englewood New Jersey.

One look at their menu will have your mouth watering. NJ.com highlighted them for their double mousse cake. It's a vanilla cake with layers of chocolate and white chocolate mousse. You can check out their cake menu here.

They've also got one of my personal favorites on the menu, the tres leches cake. If you've never had it before I highly suggest you seek one out. Their website describes there's as having vanilla cake, bavarian cream, dulce de leche and peach. How good does that sound?

Not only do they have a great cake menu, they also have catering and cafe menus as well.

They can clearly do it all, and at a very high level.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

