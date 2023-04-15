This Atlantic City, NJ casino’s restaurant will be closing

This Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino restaurant will be closing forever at the conclusion of business on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Golden Nugget will be making an announcement at a later date regarding what is coming next for this space.

The Grotto Italian Restaurant will close following this final weekend of operation.

The Golden Nugget Atlantic City (and the Trump Castle Casino Resort by The Bay before that) have earned a great reputation for fine dining.

Portofino was an amazing Italian Restaurant during President Donald Trump’s ownership days.

Today, Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse has earned its reputation as the finest steakhouse in Atlantic City.

We recently dined at Vic & Anthony’s and enjoyed steak, seafood, a variety of appetizers, and desserts, which were all prepared and served at the highest caliber.

Grotto Italian Restaurant is inspired by classic Southern Italian cooking.

They feature house-made pasta, chicken, seafood, and veal.

We have not been told what will come next for this coveted restaurant space, as the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino will announce the next chapter at a time of their choosing.

However, almost every hotel and casino has a featured Italian restaurant … because this cuisine is so popular.

We certainly cannot confirm that a new Italian Restaurant is being imagined, however, regardless … Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse also covers Italian selections and they will be adding still undisclosed, new menu items in the near future.

You still have this weekend to enjoy Grotto Italian Restaurant.

Bon appétit.

