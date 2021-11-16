These valiant millennial candidates could change NJ for good (Opinion)

The boomers are dying. The millennials are taking over. So if you strongly believe in something, you better hope the millennials who are headed toward a political future share your views.

I’m thrilled to share three millennials who are congressional hopefuls in the state who stand for liberty and prosperity. The founding principles of NJ and this country.

If the election upset of Raymour & Flanigan truck driver Ed Durr defeating Steve Sweeney has taught us anything, it’s that anything can happen in politics.

Meet the first 27 year old who wants a seat in Congress. And he just may get it.

John Henry Isemann, a 27-year-old Long Valley resident who left his Wall Street job to head up a humanitarian effort in Guatemala, launched his bid for the Republican nomination for Congress in New Jersey’s 7th district.

According to the New Jersey Globe, he's the son of a minister and a school nurse. Isemann says, “If our founding values can’t be championed among the rising Millennial generation – our nation’s largest voting block – these values will be lost for generations.” Indeed.

Another millennial Republican who announced a congressional run this week is a 38-year-old named Robert Healey Jr., a businessman and yoga instructor from Burlington County, who is taking on Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) in the 3rd district.

Healy runs Ocean County’s Viking Yacht Company, a family-owned shipbuilding business.

Nick De Gregorio is the third young under-40 Republican to announce a congressional run in New Jersey this week.

DeGregorio, a U.S. Marine combat veteran and Wall Street trader, is taking on Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) in the 5th district.

Millennials are the future here in New Jersey and, in fact, the country. And these 3 are taking on the status quo.

As Isemann said in a campaign video, “It’s time for Jersey to win again.”

This boomer could not agree more.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.