These unbelievable laws are actually on the books in New Jersey

There are so many laws in New Jersey that will really boggle your mind, but a major website has just identified the one that they think is the absolute craziest. It’s hard to believe these are even on the books in the Garden State.

Before we get to the law this website highlighted, let’s look at some of the other crazy laws in New Jersey we were able to find. They might make you laugh, and they’ll definitely make you shake your head.

Let’s start in Manville, where the town decided at some point they needed a law banning giving alcohol or tobacco to zoo animals. According to Jersey’s Best, it’s also illegal to eat hot dogs on Sundays. That cuts the barbecue season in half there.

Now we travel to Bernards Township, and we warn you that you better be in a good mood when you get there unless, of course, you’re looking for trouble with the law. You see, it’s illegal to frown in Bernards Township. I can’t imagine it’s ever been enforced, but if it encourages some additional smiling and a little less frowning, we’re all in.

Now we have finally arrived at the law that Delish has decided is their choice for the craziest law in New Jersey. It’s the one that says it is illegal to commit a crime while wearing a bulletproof vest. Don’t believe, Be prepared to be charged separately if you are wearing one the next time you commit a crime. Or you can lose the vest, obey the law and avoid some jail time.

These are just some of the head-shaking laws that are or have been on the books in New Jersey. This definitely falls into the “only in Jersey” category.

