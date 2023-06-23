NJ loses 5 PNC bank branches — and is about to lose a 6th
💳 Six PNC branches are closing by year's end
💳 Most are located at supermarkets
💳 This follows a wave of bank branch closures over the past few years
Six PNC Bank branches in the Garden State are closing their doors for good as the banking industry adjusts to a customer base that's relying less on in-person transactions.
PNC announced in December that it would be closing branches that are located within Stop & Shop supermarkets. Five of those closures are official as of Friday.
A separate standalone branch is set to close in September.
A spokesperson for PNC said the company has had to make decisions to close branches as customer needs evolve.
"As always, we will continue to invest in – and optimize – our branch network alongside our other core banking channels to serve our customers in the most effective way we can," the spokesperson said.
The following PNC branches are now closed:
Stop & Shop, Elizabeth
Stop & Shop, Franklin Park
Stop & Shop, Union Township
Stop & Shop, Watchung
Stop & Shop, Bayonne
The following PNC branch is scheduled to close on Sept. 22, 2023.
Gloucester City (500 Monmouth Street)
