These two NJ restaurants were named the most romantic

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Open Table has named the most romantic restaurants in the country, and two of them are in New Jersey.

According to Open Table:

Food is its own love language, but when it’s served in a cozy room or a candlelit booth? Guaranteed fireworks. For those looking for a quintessential Valentine’s Day dining experience, start with the most romantic restaurants across the US, created by analyzing over 13 million reviews.

One of the restaurants deemed to be the most romantic is 618 in Freehold (a favorite around the radio station). One of the reviews said,

618 is a nice place with a good atmosphere serving great food with an attentive wait staff. I’ve been here several times and have never left disappointed. They do a great job.” The 618 website describes the restaurant as "an impeccable culinary experience in the heart of Monmouth County.

The other Garden State spot tabbed by Open Table as being the most romantic is the Chart House in Weehawken. You and your sweetie can cozy up for a meal with a stunning view of Manhattan.

According to the Chart House website:

Located right on the Hudson River and directly across from Manhattan, Chart House Weehawken at Lincoln Harbor offers gorgeous panoramic views of the glittering New York skyline - from the Empire State Building to Wall Street. An unforgettable seafood restaurant, Chart House thrills diners not only with its views and million dollar remodel, but also its unique cuisine, from seafood specialties like Mac Nut Mahi to classics like our Slow-Roasted Prime Rib.

Prime rib and a lobster tail

Oysters on the half shell

The Chart House’s famous chocolate lava cake

So whether you’re in North or Central Jersey, you have good options for that romantic Valentine’s Day dinner.

