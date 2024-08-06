These NJ hidden gems top the list of family bucket list destinations

Sure, we’ve all thought of taking the family to some place popular like Disney World, Niagra Falls, or the Grand Canyon for some time away, but what about the more alternative vacation destinations?

After all, in this great nation there’s so much to see, surely there must be different locations to choose from, we don’t have to stand in those long Magic Kingdom lines.

To shine a light on some of the more underrated destinations in the U.S., Honest Eco, a Florida based eco tours company, surveyed thousands of families to determine the most coveted alternative vacation spots.

From this survey, a ranking of the top 150 destinations was compiled, showcasing a variety of unique and unforgettable experiences for families to enjoy.

Of the top 150 in the nation, two New Jersey locations made the list, and we made the top 100!

8️⃣6️⃣ The Pine Barrens

This unique ecosystem covers a significant portion of southern New Jersey and offers hiking, canoeing, and wildlife watching. Families can explore the dense forests and learn about the area's folklore and history, providing a rich and diverse outdoor experience.

Just watch out for the Jersey Devil!

Higher up on the list was…

6️⃣9️⃣ Cape May Point State Park

This park features a lighthouse, nature trails, and excellent birdwatching opportunities. Families can climb the lighthouse, hike the trails, and enjoy the beach, providing a blend of nature and history.

If you’re an avid traveler, you may want to keep reading, these are the coolest hidden wonders across the United States.

