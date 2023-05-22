These NJ counties have some of the hottest real estate markets

This will come as no surprise to anyone who’s been house shopping in New Jersey for the past few years, but the Garden State is home to some of the hottest real estate markets in the country.

According to NJ.com, six New Jersey counties are among the hottest 100 in the U.S., based on Realtor.com data for March of this year. They basically look at supply and demand for listed properties, and how quickly they sell.

Andrii Yalanskyi Andrii Yalanskyi loading...

The six hottest New Jersey counties, with their national rank:

Somerset (#37)

Burlington (#46)

Hunterdon (#48)

Morris (#53)

Camden (#66)

Union (#67)

Houses in these markets often get multiple offers and then sell for more than the list price; and the list prices are pretty high! The median price for a house listed in Somerset is $649k; in Burlington it’s $349,900. In Hunterdon the median list price is $526,500; in Morris, it’s $633,450; for a home in Camden, the median list price is only $278,950 and in Union, it’s $510,625.

Sold Home For Sale Real Estate Sign and Beautiful New House. Feverpitched loading...

Statewide, the median home listing is $440,368 with a home staying on the market for just 24 days. Homes are currently appreciating at a little over 6% per year and a full 55% of them sell for over asking price.

If you’re planning on looking to buy a home soon, real estate professionals advise you to:

Get pre-approved for a mortgage before you start looking at homes.

Be prepared to act quickly when you find a home that you like.

Be willing to compromise on your must-haves.

Be patient. The market is competitive, but there are still good deals to be found.

Look inside this magnificent Morristown mansion

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Check out the home Derek Jeter sold that he once rented to Tom Brady As more people leave New Jersey for Florida, the Jersey-born Yankee captain who is now the chief executive officer and part-owner of the Miami Marlins just sold the home that he once rented to 7 time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady for $22.5 million. Take a look at just how gorgeous this home is.