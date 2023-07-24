These killer wasps are all over New Jersey right now

The good news is, they’re not after you. They are called cicada killer wasps and usually make a mound of sand in the crack in between blocks of concrete, or sometimes at the edge of lawns and fields. They're also known as sand hornets. They burrow in the ground and feed on cicadas.

They look nasty and dangerous but they pose no threat to humans in general. The females use their stingers to paralyze cicadas. They will not use their stingers on people unless you try to handle them roughly.

Most people just stay away. Many folks like to protect them because they’re just doing their job and since they pose no danger to us why kill them? Other people like to kill any bugs that look out of place or dangerous.

Sometimes you'll see many of these things swarming around near these mounds of sand in the holes that are at the center of them. These are their nests, and they hunt for cicadas to sting and bring into the nest.

They also gather nectar from flowers or sap from plants. Many people like to dig them up or scare them away. Others let nature take its course and leave them alone. It’s your call, but they’re really not worth going after.

Here is a killer wasp nest that someone tried to destroy.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

You can see one flying away in despair.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

She is back to rebuild!

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom