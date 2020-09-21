These are the top 10 baby boy and baby girl names in 2019

The Social Security Administration has updated their website with the most recent statistics on names given to baby girls and baby boys. They break it down by state, and for New Jersey 2019 this is most recent data available. (It will be interesting to see when 2020 is in the record books, will anyone name their kid Covid?)

Ladies first. Here are the top 10 baby girl names in New Jersey last year:

1. Emma

2. Olivia

3. Sophia

4. Mia

5. Isabella

6. Ava

7. Charlotte

8. Amelia

9. Emily

10. Madison

Now the top 10 baby boy names in New Jersey last year:

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Lucas

4. Joseph

5. Matthew

6. Michael

7. Jacob

8. James

9. Daniel

10. Benjamin

If you want to see how these names change when you get to middle America or the deep southern states, here’s the social security link. Just put in which state you want to look up and you’ll get far more than just the top 10.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.