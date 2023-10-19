Rite-Aid, the pharmacy giant, filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday, and in the avalanche of documents was the list of New Jersey stores scheduled to close.

Rite-Aid currently operates 102 stores in New Jersey and will be closing 12 of them in the next round of cuts. They’ve already shuttered stores in Toms River, Denville, and Morristown.

According to a statement:

The court-supervised process provides Rite Aid with legal tools to accelerate our footprint optimization in an efficient and orderly manner," said Jeffrey S. Stein, Rite Aid's new chief executive officer and chief restructuring officer. "We look forward to working closely with our landlords to determine the best path forward for each of our stores.”

Rite-Aid stores that are closing

So, which are the stores that are closing? According to a story by the Asbury Park Press, these are the stores on the chopping block:

⚫ 4057 Asbury Ave., Tinton Falls

⚫ 431 Haledon Ave., Haledon

⚫ 35 Mill Road, Irvington

⚫ 1636 Route 38, Lumberton

⚫ 773 Hamilton St., Somerset

⚫ 1434 S. Black Horse Pike, Williamstown

⚫ 3 Marshall Hill Road, West Milford

⚫ 210 Bridgeton Pike, Mantua

⚫ 108 Swedesboro Road, Mullica Hill

⚫ 2370 Route 33, Robbinsville

⚫ 1726 Route 37 E., Toms River (Already closed)

⚫ 86-B Lacey Road, Manchester

Troubled times for pharmacy brands

Rite Aid is currently the third-largest U.S. drugstore chain behind CVS and Walgreens, which have around 9,000 locations each.

But all three are closing stores as they deal with greater competition from pharmacies in big box stores and grocery chains, as well as newer retailers in the beauty industry and online pharmacies.

