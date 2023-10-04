These are New Jersey’s favorite tacos

There are days set aside for all sorts of stupid reasons (Talk like a Pirate Day, anyone?), but October 4th pays tribute to an assuming, yet totally delicious food: the taco. That’s right, Oct. 4 is National Taco Day.

We love our tacos in New Jersey; heck, we’re the center of the great Taco Tuesday kerfuffle. But when it comes to ordering them, what do New Jerseyans prefer?

Tacos are a popular food all over the world, but they are especially popular in Mexico and the United States. Tacos can be made with a variety of different fillings, including beef, chicken, pork, seafood, and vegetables. Tacos are typically served with a variety of toppings, such as lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and salsa.

A gaming website, Betway, analyzed Google Trends to track down what kind of tacos each state prefers.

Here are the types of tacos trending in New Jersey (in order of preference)

🌮 Beef Taco

🌮 Pork Taco

🌮 Chicken Taco

🌮 Shrimp Taco

🌮 Carnitas

🌮 Tacos al pastor

🌮 Chorizo taco

Taco fans in New Jersey also favor soft tacos over hard shell tacos. Neither of those preferences is outside the mainstream; beef tacos were the most searched for nationally, while soft tacos were the overwhelming favorite of the US, with the exception of Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Maine.

Along with New Jersey, 44 other states most searched for filling was beef; four states most searched for filling was fish, and one (Louisiana) had shrimp as the most searched for filling.

Be sure to celebrate National Taco Day!

