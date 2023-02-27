These 5 states are pulling the most people from New Jersey
Most people who choose to move out of New Jersey aren't going too far, according to a study conducted by Forbes Home.
The analysis used U.S. Census data on state-to-state migration from the year 2019 to determine where New Jersey residents were headed to when they decided to make someplace else their home.
Nationwide, Florida and Texas were the most popular moving destinations, according to Forbes.
The study finds the top five states pulling New Jerseyans are:
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.
Most affordable places to live in New Jersey
SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey. The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.
NFL pros from New Jersey
There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots.
More than 10 players who made it to the NFL conference championship games this year have NJ ties — and four active NFL quarterbacks were born in the Garden State.
Some of them may even be on your fantasy football team.