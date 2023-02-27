These 5 states are pulling the most people from New Jersey

Most people who choose to move out of New Jersey aren't going too far, according to a study conducted by Forbes Home.

The analysis used U.S. Census data on state-to-state migration from the year 2019 to determine where New Jersey residents were headed to when they decided to make someplace else their home.

Nationwide, Florida and Texas were the most popular moving destinations, according to Forbes.

The study finds the top five states pulling New Jerseyans are:

