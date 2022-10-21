These 2 small NJ towns make national list of coziest in America

I know that fall is a very popular season here in New Jersey.

And I feel like the Grinch who stole autumn when I tell you that I’m not that excited about it.

To me, it is a harbinger of colder days to come. In fact, recently in New Jersey, it has been unseasonably cold and fall has seemed even more of a bummer to me than it usually does.

So how to conquer the fall blues, which inevitably leads to the winter blues? You need to get cozy.

It’s the time of year when you try to bundle up, and do cozy things with cozy people that you love. it’s when you eat cozy soups sit by cozy fires, you know the drill. mydatingadvisor.com understands.

They decided to find the coziest small towns across the country in the following categories 1) Weather, 2) Food, and 3) Activities.

Then they took 10 data points such as average winter temperature, snowfall, cafés, bakeries, and craft shops, and figured those in. Somehow, as they always do, they came to a comprehensive conclusion.

And what’s pretty cool is that two New Jersey towns made the list and it’s not surprising which ones did.

Clinton (ranked No. 35 coziest in the nation) and Cape May (46th).

Clinton, where you stroll down Main Street to enjoy cafés, shops, and art galleries and enjoy it with its quaint hometown feel, and Cape May, with its collection of well-restored Victorian gingerbread homes and its stunning coastal location, both feel like a perfect place for a cozy day of fall activities.

Think about it. It’s a pretty big accomplishment for New Jersey to make this list. There are only 170 small towns here culled from the thousands of them in the country.

You probably never heard of most of the towns on this list. But if you take a look at this study, and you should because it’s pretty interesting, you probably understand why these towns made the grade.

And if you’re wondering who made number one? It was Stockholm, Wisconsin. How cozy does that sound? I think I am booking a flight there right now.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

