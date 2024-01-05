Is Theresa Nist, the new ‘Golden Bachelor’ bride from NJ, a gold digger?

Last night, we fans of Bachelor Nation celebrated the nuptials of the first Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner (oddly, his name is pronounced with a hard “G” more like Gary, than Gerry. But I digress.)

His bride is Shrewsbury's Theresa Nist, the Jersey Girl who ultimately won his heart.

Well, would you look at the twists and turns in Theresa’s financial journey!

Now, I'm not throwing around labels like "gold digger," but public records DO spill a lot of tea.

According to a juicy piece by The U.S. Sun, Theresa and her late hubby William “Billy” Nist had their share of money woes.

Flashback to 1991, the couple had a brush with bankruptcy in the New Jersey courts, a Chapter 7 – the one usually filed by people behind on credit cards and such. They faced the music and lost their home in Cranford a year later.

Court docs tell it all: First-time mortgage buyers in '88, $190,000 house, $168,700 borrowed. Fast forward to '92, the Union County sheriff was handing over the keys to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. for a mere $100. That's what’s known as a "writ of execution."

But wait, there’s more. Two years later, Theresa's dodging a federal tax lien of $8,246, discharged in '95.

Fast forward to today, Theresa's mortgage game is like a soap opera script. Four mortgages recorded in Monmouth County, starting at $254,900 and ending with a $200,000 plot twist in 2018.

Now, enter Gerry Turner, the 72-year-old Golden Bachelor, a retired big shot in the restaurant biz. At least that’s what the Bachelor franchise implies. Living the good life in a $637,000 lakeside home in Hudson, Indiana, with a rumored $1.5 million in the bank.

So happily ever after is good. Financially stable ever after is even better.

I hope it works out for both of them. Life's a rollercoaster, right?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

