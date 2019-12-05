There’s a DWI crackdown coming to NJ

It’s that time of year again: time for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” program to get drunk drivers off of New Jersey roads. According to the New Jersey Department of Highway Traffic Safety, last year, 161 police agencies got $5,500 grants to help cover the overtime needed for enforcement; overall, 372 agencies participated.

In 2018, the program resulted in 1,269 DWI arrests along with over 5,700 speeding tickets and 3,125 seat belt summonses. This year, the crackdown runs from December 6th until the end of the year. Nationally, about 30% of all fatal crashes involve alcohol. Expect to see increased “saturation” patrols and DWI checkpoints; you’ve been warned!

More from New Jersey 101.5:

