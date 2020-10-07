You let him have it. I opened up the phone lines on New Jersey 101.5 to ask New Jersey residents what they were most concerned about with the sheer incompetence of the Murphy Administration. Everything from unemployment to mail-in voting to motor vehicles hit the list. What’s your biggest issue?

For me, it’s the lack of accountability. Endless emergency powers being abused to keep New Jersey behind the rest of the nation and the world. The ridiculous metrics of infections rates and positive tests. Neither have any relation to hospitalizations and deaths. Most people who get coronavirus will be just fine. Actually as I’ve pointed out for months, the mortality rate is in line with a seasonal flu.

The real issue seems to be that the governor is using the virus as a way of distracting everyone from his inability to manage government. Even the most basic processes of government are not functioning properly. Try getting your license and registration renewed. How about timely payments from unemployment? Try managing to the ever-changing quarantine rules and select business openings, nothing is easy in New Jersey these days. Seems the governor’s only competency is in raising taxes, debt and spending. All have risen under his administration. All of this means a greater burden for average people in our state. Those with the means to escape are doing just that. Billions of dollars have left our state over the years and billions more will be leaving soon. For the rest of us, it’s time to fight.

Who speaks for New Jersey?

