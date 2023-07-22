So let's begin by talking about the best "pub food". What exactly is considered "pub food" and what are some of the most popular dishes when visiting your local pub?

According to Insanely Good Recipes, here are some of the most popular "pub grub".

Pub Burgers

Steak Frites

Nachos

Buffalo Chicken Wings

Steak and Onion Pie

Club Sandwich

Cheeseburger Sliders

Chicken Pot Pie

Bangers and Mash

Fish and Chips

Some other items I thought of when it comes to "pub food" were potato wedges, chili, chips and salsa, pretzel and mustard and pizza.

Sounds pretty good to me. So we have outlined the menu for our pub, now let's find out what eatery was selected.

According to Taste of Home, "The Ship Inn in Milford in the Delaware valley was the first brewery to serve beer in the Garden State since before Prohibition, and offers a warm English pub atmosphere. The historic building offers a gorgeous setting for enjoying clean, well-made beers and an extensive list of whiskeys with an English and German-heavy pub menu. Stay on-theme and order the fish and chips."

For me, my favorite pub food would have to include burgers, wings, and some type of fries. Seems like foods that require no forks and knives are trendy for the pub, lol.

Eating with your hands is all part of the "experience" when watching a game at the local pub.

