Lucy the Elephant’s 142nd birthday party celebrates her big makeover

The celebration of Lucy the Elephant's 142nd birthday is being billed as Lucy's "Multi-Million Dollar Makeover Party" as Margate's favorite roadside attraction celebrates the culmination of her extensive renovation project.

The 15-month-long "spa-day" Lucy received -- at a cost of $2.4 million -- included replacing her metal exterior, completely repairing her wooden framing, and giving her a fresh coat of paint.

Lucy lovers say the old girl has never looked better and the Save Lucy Committee is excited to show off the results on Saturday, July 22 from 10 am - 8 pm.

“Lucy’s Multi-Million Dollar Makeover” birthday party will feature a giant water slide and 9-hold mini golf course, and the “Lucy Express” trackless train ride which traces Lucy’s move from Cedar Grove Avenue to her current home on Decatur Avenue in 1970.

The Lucy Birthday Party also includes new attractions like skeeball and a money booth, a variety of carnival-style foods like hot dogs, funnel cake fries, and Philly pretzels. And your chance to sing“Happy Birthday” to Lucy and even grab a piece of birthday cake at 3 pm.

Tickets for Lucy's Birthday are $1. For more information, call 609) 823-6473.

