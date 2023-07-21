Body of toddler found in Philadelphia river 6 days after fatal flash flood

🔴 5 people were killed in last weekend's flash flooding in Bucks County

🔴 2 children remained missing after searching for days

🔴 Police say one of their bodies might have been recovered

PHILADELPHIA — Police believe the body of one of the children lost to a fatal flash flood on Saturday was found Friday afternoon in the Delaware River.

City police said the body of a 2-year-old girl was pulled from the water near North Delaware Avenue at 5:04 p.m. after someone called 911.

After a boat brought the child's body to the shore, medical first-responders pronounced her dead.

City police say the child could be one of the two siblings who went missing when their family was swept away in a torrential flash flooding in Bucks County last weekend.

Upper Makefield Township, where the victims got trapped, is about 35 miles upriver from where the body was found Friday south of the Betsy Ross Bridge.

Map showing distance from flash flooding in Bucks County to the site of a body recovery in Philadelphia six days later. (Google Maps/Canva)

Crews have been searching for 9-month-old Conrad Sheils and his 2-year-old sister Mattie all week, although recent storms and fog delayed the search until Friday. The body of the children's mother, Katie Seley, was found on Sunday.

Conrad Sheils (left) and Mattie Sheils (Upper Makefield police)

A 5-foot wall of water rushed from Houghs Creek to Washington Crossing Road as a result of up to 7 inches of rain in less than an hour Saturday evening.

Three Newtown Township residents and a New Jersey woman also were killed in the flash floods.

Susan Barnhart, 53, of Hopewell Township, worked at the post office in Upper Makefield.

Yuko Love, 64, and married couple Enzo DePiero, 78, and Linda DePiero, 74. The DePieros had recently celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary, the Bucks County Courier Times reported.

