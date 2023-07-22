UFOs on the Turnpike? Where NJ ranks nationally for UFO sightings

Are we really alone out there? Many believe planet Earth has had visitors from outer space before, which includes some living in New Jersey.

In the Garden State, we've already got our own beliefs of weird beings roaming around. The Jersey Devil, for example, is one of the most famous examples.

Many of us have seen photos and videos before of a potential sighting of The Jersey Devil, but yet nobody's ever been able to see it up close. Does such a creature exist?

And if it does exist, is it truly from New Jersey, or did it come from beyond the outer reaches? Perhaps we'll never really know.

Philidelphia Bulletin, Jan. 1909

Of course, New Jersey isn't the only state where people have sworn to see things they simply can't explain. Aside from creatures like The Jersey Devil, UFOs, or Unidentified Flying Objects, are also sightings people can't seem to wrap their minds around.

And in the United States, there seem to be plenty of instances of the unexplained. In fact, all 50 states report UFO sightings every year.

As for New Jersey? Well, we're not among the states with the fewest reports, which might come as a surprise.

Check out the list below highlighting how each state ranked according to UFO sightings, including which state has the most sightings.

The UFO shines on a male standing on the mountain

The list also looks at a weird incident that took place over the New Jersey Turnpike back in 2001.

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.

