The ugly truth about Murphy comes out. And it’s not surprising (Opinion)

They call it a bombshell but who was really surprised? James O’ Keefe managed to get the truth out of the Murphy campaign: That he’s been on his best behavior. People have seen a different side of Phil Murphy lately.

I’ve written here about how he seems he’s changed his stance about the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic. He almost seems to be casual about it. He’s been acting like a moderate, explaining that he doesn’t feel the need to mandate a vaccine right now because we are doing so well in our fight against COVID-19. So what has changed?

Murphy knows that there are a lot of moderate and undecided voters out there who could be easily swayed by draconian mandates.

In fact, Murphy even use the word “draconian” when he explained why he was taking a more moderate stance recently. I mentioned that this was a ruse, and I was right.

In this “explosive” video, Wendy Martinez, Gov. Murphy’s senior adviser for Hispanic outreach, and Matthew Urquijo, digital organizing manager for the state Democrats’ coordinated campaign committee, say that Murphy is waiting until after the election to start mandating the vaccine.

Duh.

Some have said that this is not a smoking gun because these are only the opinions of his campaign aides, not necessarily facts. But the fact that they believe it proves that they know what Gov.Murphy really is: A controlling, power-hungry elitist who is completely out of touch with the people of New Jersey.

And they know that after he’s re-elected, he will go back to being as controlling as he was before. If not more so.

So — smoking gun? Maybe not.

Confirmation of our worst fears of a second Murphy Administration? I told you so.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.