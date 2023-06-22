The top-rated sandwich in NJ that you must try
I don't think I am going out on a limb by saying most people enjoy a good sandwich from time to time. In fact, it's probably a very popular food item.
"Americans eat more than 300 million sandwiches every day – a pretty large amount considering there are slightly more than 300 million Americans." according to The Whole U.
Personally, I have to agree that both a turkey sandwich and a ham sandwich are two good choices for the best sandwich. Two of my wildcard choices would be chicken salad and liverwurst, both are some of my favorite sandwiches as well.
Lovefood did an article recently highlighting the "Top-Rated Sandwiches in America". Reading this list will definitely get you running for an early lunch.
Lovefood chose a famous spot in Atlantic City for the location and a popular sub for the sandwich.
White House Subs in AC and their chicken parm sub was the pick for Jersey.
"This sandwich shop has been running since 1946 and Atlantic City locals are pretty fond of it. Founded by a tailor in the wake of World War II, the White House Sub Shop has welcomed a string of showbiz heavyweights in its time."
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?