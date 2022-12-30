The top New Year’s resolutions in the U.S. differs from NJ

The top resolution for the new year in New Jersey seems to fit because we're all a little unstable here.

It's hard to find a good therapist and get into therapy. As Cher said while slapping Cage in the movie Moonstruck, "Snap out of it!"

It seems to go along with the culture in this state. We're stressed out and feel the need to talk to somebody about it. Well, good luck with that. I hear it's very helpful.

The rest of the country is more focused on the usual traditional human struggles. Oh, those predictable people in those other states. How boring....and normal!

Here are the usual suspects.

Exercise More

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is to exercise more. Whether it’s running, joining a gym, or taking up a new sport, many Americans set out to get in shape in the new year. This is a great way to take charge of your health and feel better about yourself.

Save Money

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

Another popular resolution is to save more money. Whether it’s for a big purchase, a vacation, or just better financial stability, this is a resolution that many Americans take on in the new year. There are plenty of ways to save money, such as cutting back on shopping, eating out, or signing up for a budgeting app.

Eat Healthier

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

Eating healthier is also a popular resolution. Many Americans turn to healthier diets in the new year, such as eating more fruits and vegetables, cutting back on sugar, or trying a vegan or vegetarian diet. Eating healthier can help you feel better and lose weight, making it a great resolution to take on in the new year.

Reduce Stress

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

Stress is a part of life, but it doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Many Americans resolve to reduce their stress levels in the new year, whether it’s by taking time for themselves, creating a healthier work-life balance, or simply taking more time to relax.

Spend More Time with Family and Friends

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

Spending time with family and friends is an important part of life, and it’s something that many Americans seek to do more of in the new year. Whether it’s planning get-togethers or scheduling regular check-ins with loved ones, making time for relationships is a great way to show your loved ones that you care.

These are just a few of the top New Year’s resolutions for folks in the rest of the country. If you’re looking to make a change in the new year, consider setting a resolution for yourself and get started on the path to a better you, or just move to a less neurotic state.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The Worst Netflix Movies Of 2022 Netflix releases so many movies every year, they can’t all be classics.

The Best X-Rated Movies in History These movies prove that the X rating was about much more than smut.

Stars We Lost in 2022 See the famous icons we have had to say goodbye to in 2022, below.