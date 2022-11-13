We have some great restaurants in South Jersey.

Check that: We have a lot of great restaurants in South Jersey.

What follows is my own list of the Top 10 Food Cities in South Jersey. It's my ranking, based on my own brain - and stomach. Maybe with a little heart mixed in.

For the purpose of this ranking, I have chosen to define South Jersey as Atlantic and Cape May counties. That's it, just the two counties.

I'll admit, just naming my number one selection was difficult. The top two cities were pretty much neck and neck. The only deciding factor, really, is that Atlantic City is just a pinch more year-round destination than Cape May. Again, so close.

1. Atlantic City.

It's really a great mix of local stand-alone mom-and-pop type restaurants and the casino restaurants, many headed by big-time, famous chefs. There are classic Atlantic City spots like the Knife and Fork, Doc's Oyster House and the legendary Chef Vola's. In the casinos, you have restaurants from well-known TV chef/personalities like Guy Fieri, Gordan Ramsey and Michael Symon. Outside of the casinos, further in the neighborhoods, you'll find special places like Cafe 2825, Gilchrist, and even White House Subs. Back to the casinos, fine dining like the Chart House, Vic and Anthony's, Capriccio, and even the chain Morton's Steakhouse.

2. Cape May.

The moment you cross the bridge, it's on with the legendary Lobster House, where generations have gone for fresh seafood. Further into Cape May, special places await you like Washington Inn, Peter Shields Inn, Ebbitt Room and more.

3. The Wildwoods.

I'm merging Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, and North Wildwood into one entity. From one end of the island to the other, you're going to find all different kinds of food in all different styles. Lots of choices here!

4. Ventnor/Margate.

Another combo. The food scene right off Atlantic City is varied and, I would say, pure. You'll find a lot of small specialty dining spots - and, you'll never be able to try them all!

Photo by Stefan Johnson on Unsplash Photo by Stefan Johnson on Unsplash loading...

5. Sea Isle City.

6. Avalon.

7. Somers Point.

8. Hammonton.

As the kids say "Don't sleep" on Hammonton. There are some fun choices throughout the town.

9. Egg Harbor Township.

10. Galloway Township.

Who's hungry? I recommend you hit up these cities for some good food and good times!

"Hidden Gem" Restaurants in South Jersey