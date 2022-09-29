The three richest people in New Jersey

The Forbes 400 list of the richest people in the country is out, and three New Jersey residents make the list.

An immigrant who made a fortune

According to the list, the richest New Jerseyan is Rocco Commisso (who lives in Bergen County according to roi-nj.com.

He made his money through the cable company he founded, Mediacom. According to Forbes, he is worth $7.7 billion, but that is actually less than he was worth last year ($8.4 billion). He was estimated to be the 93rd wealthiest person in the US.

Commisso emigrated to the U.S. from Italy when he was 12 and his first job was playing the accordion during movie intermissions. He is a graduate of Columbia University, which named its soccer stadium for him. He lives in Saddle River.

Charitable math whiz

In 126th place on the list is John Overdeck of Millburn, described as the cofounder of Two Sigma, a quantitative investing powerhouse with $60 billion in assets under management.

Forbes estimates his net worth at $6.8 billion. According to Forbes, he is a former math prodigy and has given over $260 million to charity.

Major deal with Goldman Sachs

The third New Jersey resident on the list is Peter Kellogg, estimated to be worth $3.5 billion.

The Short Hills resident sold the brokerage firm Spear, Leeds, and Kellogg to Goldman Sachs for $6.5 billion in 2000. His father had been a partner in the firm and Peter later ran the firm.

According to Forbes, he has donated over $4 million to the U.S. ski and snowboarding teams.

Richest in America

If you’re wondering who the very richest Americans are, here is Forbes Top 5:

Elon Musk $251 billion

Jeff Bezos $151 billion

Bill Gates $106 billion

Larry Ellison $100 billion

Warren Buffett $93 billion

Musk founded Tesla and Space X, Bezos founded Amazon, Gates founded Microsoft, Ellison co-founded Oracle, and Buffet is an investor (Berkshire Hathaway).

