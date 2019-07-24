Oh Cory Booker is angry!

On Late Night with Seth Meyers, that Bastion of TV chat show excellence, the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful admitted that sometimes he wants to punch President Donald Trump in the face. “My testosterone makes me want to feel like punching him, which would be bad for this elderly out-of-shape man that he is,” Booker said, followed by other dumb CYA comments about how he would never do it because he’s actually a good guy blah blah blah.

Booker's rant was actually a perfect example of the hypocrisy of the left. They claim to be so offended by Trump's outrageous and unfiltered ranting, yet they do the same and no one calls them out. Where is the editorial from the outraged media that a politician is suggesting violence as part of of political discourse? If Trump did that the whining wouldn’t cease.

The fact is that Booker is desperate. He realizes that despite the Hollywood and Wall Street hook ups he has had to put him where he is, his presidential hopes are just not going to be realized. He is simply out of options in terms of upping his poll numbers. So what is the standard play book nowadays for getting yourself more love in a political arena? Why, increasing your Trump hate quotient, of course!

Cory Booker’s hypocrisy is actually pretty amusing though. In one sentence he basically says “I don’t want to go as low as Trump, so just for a minute I’m going to go as low as Trump to prove that I don’t go as low as Trump. Yeah!!” We get it, Senator. When your poll numbers are that low, you’ve gotta pull out all the testosterone you’ve got.

