The perfect place for Valentine’s Day dinner in New Jersey (Opinion)

For so many couples, Valentine's Day is a day to show their partner how much they care about and love each other. For many other couples, it's a marketing ploy to get people to spend more money needlessly.

Whichever camp you belong in, I have the perfect spot for you to have dinner on Valentine's Day in New Jersey.

Stay home. Make your partner's favorite home-cooked meal or order their favorite take-out food. Do something extra for whichever party takes it more seriously. Usually, that's the woman, so flowers on that day are also a plus.

This year Valentine's Day falls on a Monday. Mondays are usually a slow night for restaurants, so this year might not be too bad.

Usually, on Valentine's Day, the service is slower, the food isn't as well prepared and it's way too crowded. So, if you're looking to get out and celebrate the "special day," go on Sunday night, which is another typical slow day for restaurants. They'll be fully stocked and there probably will be plenty of room and good service.

You'll get the jump on everyone else, and you can start the week with a clear head.

There are plenty of amazing restaurants in New Jersey to choose from. Choosing any of them on Valentine's Day is fraught with peril. Lots of people who know call it "amateur night." Here's another good choice. Check out one or two or three of the many great wineries in New Jersey the weekend before. You can find ideas here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

