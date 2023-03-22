The oldest railroad station in New Jersey is among oldest in America

I haven't done a historical article in a long time but I always enjoy it when I can bring a bit of New Jersey history to you. I also enjoy it when you can add to the story. If you have visited the historic place maybe you can add details or your experience so that others can read about it as well.

I love taking photos of old railroad tracks, cars, and stations. There is something about "trains" that just feel historic. How the old trains traveled, where they were going, and who traveled with them. There just seems to be a story wherever you see trains, at least that's the feeling I get and especially with historic railroads.

Our history lesson today is all about the oldest "extent" railroad station in New Jersey. It's the train station in what is now Berlin, New Jersey in Camden County.

According to an article from New Jersey Monthly, "The first passenger stations — dating from the 1840s to the late 1870s — were little more than wooden sheds. One of those stations, Long-a-Coming, built in 1856 in what is now the Camden County borough of Berlin, stands today as the state’s oldest extant railroad station."

Originally, established in 1714, the town of Berlin was known as "Long-A-Coming". It was settled along the Lonaconing Indian Trail. According to the "Long-A-Coming" Historical Society, "The Historic Berlin Railroad Station is the oldest existing station in New Jersey and is on the National Register of Historic Places. The station was built in 1856, closed in the 1960s, and restored by the society in 1994. It serves as the society’s headquarters and museum."

Pretty cool stuff and it is some great American and New Jersey history.

