The Oldest High School in New Jersey is Among the Oldest in America

Let's talk a bit about history, the oldest high schools in America.

Family Minded did an article about this topic recently and I wanted to look at our oldest high school here in the Garden State.

Now my high school, Southern Regional in Manahawkin, was built 66 years ago in 1957. The oldest high school in New Jersey, Columbia High School in Maplewood, was built 209 years ago in 1814. So us "Rams" are a bit younger than the grads at Columbia.

According to Family Minded, "Located in Maplewood, New Jersey, Columbia High School is not only the oldest school in New Jersey but the 17th oldest school in the country. Best known for being the first public school to embrace Earth Day..."

How about your High School? How old is your Alma Mater? Let us know what high school you attended in New Jersey and how old your school is.

