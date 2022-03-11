The New Jersey towns with the most pizzerias

Our state has roughly 2,000 pizza places in operation. That's not to mention all the other places you can get pizza, like convenience stores, restaurants, bars, and supermarkets.

Two thousand pizza parlors in the fourth-smallest state in the country. Take any town in New Jersey and count the pizza places. There is one at each end of my street and it's not a very "Italian" town.

It's hard to count how many pizzerias in each and every town, but luckily there is data on the town with the most pizza places per capita in New Jersey. It's probably no surprise because it's Hoboken!

The one-square mile city on the Hudson is famous as the birthplace of Sinatra and home to the famous Carlo's Bakery of "Cake Boss" TV fame. It has a long reputation of a large Italian American population. Hoboken has roughly two dozen pizzerias in a town packed with restaurants and bars.

If you travel to Fort Lee, you will notice a large Asian population and a plethora of Chinese restaurants in a small area. About 42% of Fort Lee is Asian.

What Hoboken has along with two dozen pizza places is a very densely populated small space in a city of over 51,000. That's a lot of hungry people in a one-square-mile area.

You can bet with that many pizzerias in competition, they probably have some of the best pizza in New Jersey.

