It’s the time of year for various studies and surveys detailing consumer behavior, and here’s the latest: the most popular gift this year in each state.

This report comes from AT&T Experts and looked at Amazon traffic and volume and then ranked each keyword based on overall traffic. They then compiled the top ten keywords and used Google Shopping data to break down each item’s popularity by state (including DC) over the past ninety days. All that being said, what is the most popular gift in New Jersey? According to this survey, it’s the air fryer.

Apparently, we’re not alone as the air fryer is the most popular gift on the list; it leads a whopping 27 states. Beyond its Amazon listing, the air fryer’s popularity has dominated in the form of Instagram accounts, multiple air fryer cookbooks, and TikTok hashtags that boast more than 362 million views. I don’t have one, but I guess there’s a good chance we’ll all have one eventually as the study reports that by 2026, the air fryer is estimated to bring in $476.7 million in revenue.

Some other popular gifts across the country are Baby Yoda (from The Madalorian), which tops nine states, weighted blankets, the Amazon Alexa, and the Amazon Fire Stick streaming device; the information provided says 56% more Americans invested in paid streaming services at the start of lockdown. The instant pot, the Google Pixel 4, electric scooter, Fitbits, and a gaming chair all made the list, as well. Take it for what it’s worth.

