The most famous NFL football player from New Jersey is …

Alright, so we've got our fair share of big shots from Jersey, right? Musicians, actors, CEOs – you name it. (And hey, if you count Grover Cleveland, we even had one jersey president!)

So we all know those names and talk about them all the time.

But when it comes to the NFL, who's the most famous one from the Garden State? Well, turns out, according to 247wallstreet.com, it's our South Jersey guy, Joe Flacco.

I’m not a sports fan at all. But I am a Jersey girl and so I’m always interested in finding out about important people who are from here. After all, we get bragging rights when it comes to ALL people from the Garden State who make it big, don’t we?

The Flacco family is originally from Haddon Township, and Joe Flacco was born on Jan. 16, 1985, in Audubon, the eldest of five sons.

He was a triple threat, playing not just football but also baseball and basketball at Audubon High School. He was the starting quarterback for their Green Wave team.

Now, fame and greatness go hand in hand, especially when you’re talking about the NFL. So because of my aforementioned lack of sports knowledge, I decided to do a little bit of a dive into Mr. Flacco.

He played college football at Delaware after transferring from Pittsburgh and was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft. Flacco has also played for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.

Joe Flacco wrote his name in the history books when he led the Baltimore Ravens to an amazing Super Bowl XLVII win against the 49ers.

Fast forward to today, and Flacco's still doing his thing only now he’s doing it for the Cleveland Browns.

So, if you're wondering who's the face of Jersey football, it's Flacco. He's not just a field hero; he's also had tremendous success repping brands like McDonald’s, Haribo, and Nike – and no one has to tell you how financially lucrative those endorsements can be.

Often you make more money in the endorsements than you did actually playing the sport.

Whether he's throwing passes or showing up in your favorite ads, Joe Flacco's is officially the most famous football player from Jersey. Here's to the Garden State, where we don't just produce athletes, we create legends.

