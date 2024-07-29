The most chivalrous men in New Jersey reside in these towns

Recently, a study came out about how New Jerseyans are among the worst when it comes to being honest on dating apps. You can read about that here.

So where are the decent people in the Garden State? Dating News set out to find that out.

The site conducted a survey asking 3,000 single women where the most charming men live.

Couple in love hugging and enjoying at public park in autumn Jelena Danilovic loading...

When asked to identify traits that best represent a “mannered man,” the results were as follows:

❤️ Patience and understanding: 32%

❤️ Politeness and respect: 31%

❤️ Thoughtfulness and consideration: 19%

❤️ Good communication skills: 14%

❤️ Humility and modesty: 4%

So where should the single ladies in the Garden State be looking?

These are the top three NJ spots for women to find gentlemen:

Ridofranz Ridofranz loading...

3️⃣ Elizabeth

These men are appreciated for their politeness and willingness to lend a hand, making everyone feel important.

fizkes fizkes loading...

2️⃣ Newark

With a knack for making others feel at ease, Newark men are the epitome of polite and considerate behavior.

Happy young couple sitting in a cafe outside on a beautiful autumn day. vitapix loading...

1️⃣ Paterson

It's as if every man in Paterson carries a bit of that timeless, courteous spirit, making respect and kindness a daily practice. Whether it's a thoughtful act on the bustling streets or a considerate deed in the neighborhood, the men of Paterson surely know how to keep the spirit of chivalry shining bright, ensuring everyone feels valued and appreciated in their dynamic city.

Smiling couple decide what to order Igor Mojzes loading...

So there you have it, single ladies (or men, no judgment here), chivalry is not dead in Paterson, NJ.

If any of those chivalrous men are looking for some good restaurant recommendations for their next date, here are some NJ spots with James Beard-nominated chefs.

Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs New Jersey chefs and restaurants have continued to make the shortlist for James Beard Award semifinals for over a decade. Here are those must-try eateries open as of 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: Best counties to raise a family in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Income that a family of 4 needs in every NJ county Here’s what MIT’s Living Wage Calculator says a couple with two children needs in each New Jersey county to simply squeak by. Gallery Credit: MIT Living Wage Calculator

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.