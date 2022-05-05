‘The Masked Singer’ stage show is coming to New Jersey

One of America’s favorite TV shows, "The Masked Singer," has been turned into a touring stage show, and it will be making two stops in New Jersey in June.

The Masked Singer National Tour will be seen at the Tropicana Showroom in Atlantic City on June 17, and at the Prudential Center in Newark on June 18.

The show features singing, dancing, and surprise guests. The show’s website says:

See your favorite characters, laugh along with the celebrity hosts and bop to brand-new performances. We’ll even reveal a top-secret mystery star. (Shhh!) It’s a can’t-miss spectacular event for audiences of all ages, starring Natasha Bedingfield, Season 6’s Pepper.

The TV show features celebrities dressed head to toe in elaborate costumes, including a mask to hide their identities. Celebrity panelists then try to guess the identity of the singer using clues they are given.

All the masked celebrities perform and then the panelists and the audience vote for their favorite. The least popular performer is then unmasked.

The show does extremely well in the ratings, ranking as one of the top performers in the 18-49 demographic. It first aired in 2019, and has spawned a spin-off, the Masked Dancer.

Characters from past seasons of THE MASKED SINGER going on tour include “Pepper,” “Queen of Hearts,” “Taco,” “Alien,” “Robot,” “Baby” and “Monster,” plus Season Seven’s “Thingamabob,” star in an action-packed evening of song, dance and craziness.

Tickets for the Atlantic City show can be had here.

Tickets for the Newark show can be had here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

