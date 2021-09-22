The many reasons why we’re so happy living in New Jersey (Opinion)

How happy are you to be living in New Jersey? Are you "diggin' in" like Bill Spadea asks?

I've lived my whole life all over New Jersey. From my birth in Newark, to Union City, then Marlboro, Old Bridge, Eatontown, East Windsor, and Roosevelt. My wife and I even own a beach house in Sea Isle City. We're not going anywhere.

New Jersey makes us happy and we're not the only ones. In a recent WalletHub survey, New Jersey was ranked as the top happy state.

Here's what our own Jen Ursillo says in her article when talking about Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzalez:

"New Jersey ranked No. 1 in the emotional and physical well-being category. Not only does the state have low depression rates, but people are active and sleeping well. Gonzalez said these are all things that people would equate with being happy."

The article goes on to say,

"Currently, New Jersey has the lowest share of adult depression, even lower than Hawaii. New Jersey also has the lowest suicide rate in the country, four times lower than Wyoming, Montana, New Mexico, Colorado. New Jersey also has the third-lowest divorce and separation rate, twice as low a divorce rate as that of Nevada and Florida."

So what is it about New Jersey that makes us so happy?

For me it seems like the farther away I get from Jersey, the less people seem to "get it," whatever that means. I would say they get dumber but I don't want to offend anyone (he said sarcastically).

Sarcasm is a big part of New Jersey and we do it so well.

I asked my social media following and here's some of what we came up with:

