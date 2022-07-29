Bruce Springsteen in "Springsteen On Broadway" talks about how he "had to get out, he had to hit the highway, I'm a road running man, I got the white line fever in my veins, I've got to run run run, I'm never coming back" then he pauses and says "I live 10 minutes from where I grew up."

Bruce's not the only one.

Johnny Cash once sang "I've Been Everywhere Man." If he grew up in New Jersey, he could have easily applied those lyrics to the Garden State. Most people who are born in New Jersey stay in New Jersey, although lately, some would say our biggest export is population.

According to a new study by the U.S. Census Bureau and Harvard University released Monday, millennials don't stray far from where they grew up. The New York Post Article says, "The study found that by age 26 more than two-thirds of young adults in the U.S. lived in the same area where they grew up, 80% had moved less than 100 miles (161 kilometers) away and 90% resided less than 500 miles (804 kilometers) away."

I think that's true not only of millennials but for people of all ages. When I grew up in Union City, most of those who moved away stayed in close proximity. Many moved to Bergen County. Some like my family moved farther away to what would become "Central Jersey" settling in Marlboro.

When I was old enough to get my own place, I moved to Old Bridge, which is about 15 minutes away. Now I live about 25 minutes away. My sister now lives in Manalapan the next town over.

There's something about growing up and living in New Jersey that makes you want to stay here. New Jersey is our comfort zone, our wheelhouse, if you will. So I asked my New Jersey 101.5 listeners and social media following, where are the many places you lived in New Jersey, and most didn't stray too far from home.

Gail M.

Union City

Hightstown

West Orange

Woodbridge - Still here and will never leave

Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park, Woodbridge/Google Maps Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park, Woodbridge/Google Maps loading...

Giulio P.

Union City

Ortley Beach - Present

Ortley Beach Water tower, Ortley Beach/Google Maps Ortley Beach Water tower, Ortley Beach/Google Maps loading...

Jeanette G.S.

Born: Edison JFK Hospital

Iselin

Highland Park

South Amboy

Old Bridge

Laurence Harbor

Phillipsburg - Present

South Main street, Phillipsburg/Google Maps South Main Street, Phillipsburg/Google Maps loading...

Jeri F.

Born St Frances

Moved to mercerville

then got married and moved to Burlington City 1987

moved to Bordentown 1996

then back to Hamilton in 2009 - Present

Grounds fo Sculpture, Hamilton/Google Maps Grounds fo Sculpture, Hamilton/Google Maps loading...

Chipps C.

Born in Newark

lived in Lyndhurst, Carlstadt, Moonachie

Edgewater - Present

Jerry R.

Born in Jersey City

lived in Union City, Secaucus, Bayonne, Clifton

and then back to Secaucus - Present

Thomas M.

Born in Hoboken

Lived in Union City, Wayne, Clifton, Totowa, Newark, Piscataway, Paterson, Toms River, Lakehurst

Bayville - Present

Park Avenue, Union City/Google Maps Park Avenue, Union City/Google Maps loading...

Eric B.

Born in Philadelphia

moved up with family to Lawrence Township

Trenton

back to Lawrence Township - Present

Keith V.

Born in Teaneck

Lived in Teaneck, Oradell, Cliffside Park, Fort Lee, and Edgewater

Princeton - Present

Lynn M.

Born and raised in Bayonne

lived in Sayreville

Cream Ridge - Present

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: