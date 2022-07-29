The many places we live in New Jersey (Opinion)
Bruce Springsteen in "Springsteen On Broadway" talks about how he "had to get out, he had to hit the highway, I'm a road running man, I got the white line fever in my veins, I've got to run run run, I'm never coming back" then he pauses and says "I live 10 minutes from where I grew up."
Bruce's not the only one.
Johnny Cash once sang "I've Been Everywhere Man." If he grew up in New Jersey, he could have easily applied those lyrics to the Garden State. Most people who are born in New Jersey stay in New Jersey, although lately, some would say our biggest export is population.
According to a new study by the U.S. Census Bureau and Harvard University released Monday, millennials don't stray far from where they grew up. The New York Post Article says, "The study found that by age 26 more than two-thirds of young adults in the U.S. lived in the same area where they grew up, 80% had moved less than 100 miles (161 kilometers) away and 90% resided less than 500 miles (804 kilometers) away."
I think that's true not only of millennials but for people of all ages. When I grew up in Union City, most of those who moved away stayed in close proximity. Many moved to Bergen County. Some like my family moved farther away to what would become "Central Jersey" settling in Marlboro.
When I was old enough to get my own place, I moved to Old Bridge, which is about 15 minutes away. Now I live about 25 minutes away. My sister now lives in Manalapan the next town over.
There's something about growing up and living in New Jersey that makes you want to stay here. New Jersey is our comfort zone, our wheelhouse, if you will. So I asked my New Jersey 101.5 listeners and social media following, where are the many places you lived in New Jersey, and most didn't stray too far from home.
Gail M.
Union City
Hightstown
West Orange
Woodbridge - Still here and will never leave
Giulio P.
Union City
Ortley Beach - Present
Jeanette G.S.
Born: Edison JFK Hospital
Iselin
Highland Park
South Amboy
Old Bridge
Laurence Harbor
Phillipsburg - Present
Jeri F.
Born St Frances
Moved to mercerville
then got married and moved to Burlington City 1987
moved to Bordentown 1996
then back to Hamilton in 2009 - Present
Chipps C.
Born in Newark
lived in Lyndhurst, Carlstadt, Moonachie
Edgewater - Present
Jerry R.
Born in Jersey City
lived in Union City, Secaucus, Bayonne, Clifton
and then back to Secaucus - Present
Thomas M.
Born in Hoboken
Lived in Union City, Wayne, Clifton, Totowa, Newark, Piscataway, Paterson, Toms River, Lakehurst
Bayville - Present
Eric B.
Born in Philadelphia
moved up with family to Lawrence Township
Trenton
back to Lawrence Township - Present
Keith V.
Born in Teaneck
Lived in Teaneck, Oradell, Cliffside Park, Fort Lee, and Edgewater
Princeton - Present
Lynn M.
Born and raised in Bayonne
lived in Sayreville
Cream Ridge - Present
