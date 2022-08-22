The latest NJEA TV ad is insulting, disgusting and proof they’re out of control (Opinion)

The newest commercial promoting the New Jersey Education Association debuted this week and got the attention of national media for its attack on NJ parents.

The ad depicts happy sweet students and teachers in full color and contrasts that with black and white still photos of angry parents at school board meetings. Parents all over the country, including here in New Jersey, are angry that many school boards are unresponsive to their complaints about curriculum they feel is inappropriate for their children.

The ad shows the absolute out of control arrogance and disdain for New Jersey taxpayers and in particular parents and their children. It depicts concerned parents as angry extremists. The reason they may be angry is that their children's future is on the line and in many cases, they feel powerless to have any say in what is being taught in public schools. We are paying for it and have no control.

Most of the control is wielded by the almighty NJEA. They get our money in the form of property taxes and some towns dedicate as much as 85% of that bill to education. Let's be clear.

The teachers and even the local branches are not to blame here. Many of them also have kids in public school, even though many teachers and administrators send their kids to private schools or home school. About 22% of them do. That's twice the national average.

Hmmm. The ad shows just how much disdain they have for the people who pay their salaries.

The NJEA president only makes half a million dollars a year, but he's new in the job. His predecessors did much better.

Total average salaries of NJEA officers are about seven times the average teacher's salary. A lot of the teacher's union dues go to advertising to tell us how great they are.

Why would a teachers' union need to advertise anyway. They have a captured market without property taxes and with the most of their political donations going to Democrats, they have the legislature and Governor's office bought and paid for already.

The NJEA used their hardworking teachers due and our tax money to donate $15.5 Million to Governor Murphy's re-election campaign last year.

So, they feel empowered to say or do whatever they want. That includes calling long suffering, overtaxed, concerned parents EXTREMISTS.

The NJEA has absolute power in this state. As the old saying goes, power corrupts and absolute power corrupts ABSOLUTELY.

