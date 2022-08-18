Taxpayers in these NJ towns pay the greatest share for their schools
TRENTON – Between increases in overall state aid to schools and an infusion of federal funds to respond to the effects of the pandemic, New Jersey schools relied on local property taxes for less than half of their spending in the 2020-21 school year.
The annual Taxpayers' Guide to Education Spending issued by the state Department of Education shows local taxes accounted for 49.9% of schools' revenue in 2020-21, down from 52.1% one year earlier.
The state's share went up 1 percentage point, to 46% of revenue, and the federal share rose to 4.1% from 2.9% in 2019-20.
That varies significantly by municipality, of course, with state aid distributed in a way that provides the most help to places that are least able to afford to support their schools through local taxes.
In more than a dozen districts, local taxes account for less than $1 of every $10 in revenue. And in more than a dozen districts, local taxpayers are contributing more than $4 out of $5 in revenue.
County-by-county lists are below, sorted by which districts rely most on local property taxes to support their budgets.
But first, here are the 13 districts that rank highest in the state for reliance on local taxes, all of them at more than 80% local tax revenue:
13. Emerson in Bergen County
80.2% of local tax revenue, supporting total spending of $28,086,466
12. Morris Plains in Morris County
80.3% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $22,208,983
11. Branchburg in Somerset County
80.8% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $53,906,615
10. Brielle in Monmouth County
81.1% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $16,758,845
9. South Hackensack in Bergen County
81.3% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $9,915,342
8. Alpine in Bergen County
81.7% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $7,479,778
7. Bedminster in Somerset County
81.8% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $19,166,483
6. Riverdale in Morris County
82.1% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $9,594,030
5. Saddle River in Bergen County
82.5% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $10,068,364
4. Mount Arlington in Morris County
82.6% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $13,525,354
3. Cranbury in Middlesex County
83.4% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $20,836,039
2. Boonton Township in Morris County
83.5% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $15,581,908
1. Edgewater in Bergen County
85.2% of local tax revenue toward total spending of $27,165,878
The county lists include charter schools, as they're included in the NJDOE spending guide within their counties, rather than as a separate group. Nine of the 10 districts – or "local education agencies," to borrow the state bureaucracy's parlance – with the smallest percentage reliance on local taxes, according to the guide, are charter schools.
Here are the county-by-county lists, sorted from most to least reliant on local property taxes to fund schools.
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Percentage of local property tax revenue that goes toward school spending.
Linwood City | 73.9% toward $17,184,787 total spending
Margate City | 71.8% toward $16,324,335 total spending
Ventnor City | 70.6% toward $25,854,791 total spending
Brigantine City | 69.8% toward $22,992,257 total spending
Mainland Regional | 59.3% toward $34,754,480 total spending
Absecon City | 58.4% toward $19,372,638 total spending
Port Republic City | 55.8% toward $3,309,722 total spending
Northfield City | 51.9% toward $20,597,213 total spending
Egg Harbor Twp | 47.6% toward $180,525,749 total spending
Somers Point City | 47.4% toward $22,321,167 total spending
Estell Manor City | 46.9% toward $5,572,687 total spending
Weymouth Twp | 45.1% toward $5,003,013 total spending
Atlantic City | 42.1% toward $191,113,315 total spending
Galloway Twp | 42.1% toward $83,220,550 total spending
Greater Egg Harbor Regional | 41.8% toward $91,313,111 total spending
Hamilton Twp | 34.6% toward $64,335,667 total spending
Buena Regional | 33.7% toward $50,237,357 total spending
Mullica Twp | 32.7% toward $15,286,122 total spending
Principle Academy Charter School | 31.0% toward $8,894,472 total spending
Hammonton Town | 30.9% toward $66,192,588 total spending
Egg Harbor City | 21.6% toward $14,741,107 total spending
Atlantic County Vocational | 21.1% toward $35,663,857 total spending
Folsom Boro | 20.2% toward $10,128,852 total spending
Atlantic County Special Services | 19.7% toward $21,385,112 total spending
Pleasantville City | 10.5% toward $95,372,208 total spending
Charter~tech High School | 0.6% toward $7,983,765 total spending
Atlantic Community Charter School | 0.1% toward $8,321,929 total spending
BERGEN COUNTY
Percentage of local property tax revenue that goes toward school spending.
Edgewater Boro | 85.2% toward $27,165,878 total spending
Saddle River Boro | 82.5% toward $10,068,364 total spending
Alpine Boro | 81.7% toward $7,479,778 total spending
South Hackensack Twp | 81.3% toward $9,915,342 total spending
Emerson Boro | 80.2% toward $28,086,466 total spending
Mahwah Twp | 79.6% toward $82,634,964 total spending
Old Tappan Boro | 79.6% toward $15,656,177 total spending
Woodcliff Lake Boro | 79.3% toward $19,100,885 total spending
Haworth Boro | 79.1% toward $11,066,852 total spending
Carlstadt Boro | 79.0% toward $16,384,672 total spending
Rochelle Park Twp | 78.7% toward $16,062,605 total spending
Saddle Brook Twp | 78.5% toward $43,069,680 total spending
Glen Rock Boro | 78.4% toward $63,396,813 total spending
River Vale Twp | 78.3% toward $29,396,329 total spending
Wyckoff Twp | 78.1% toward $50,651,482 total spending
Maywood Boro | 78.0% toward $24,685,552 total spending
Teaneck Community Charter School | 78.0% toward $6,860,833 total spending
Ramsey Boro | 77.9% toward $77,512,018 total spending
Westwood Regional | 77.8% toward $66,562,065 total spending
Northern Valley Regional | 77.7% toward $73,858,739 total spending
Demarest Boro | 77.6% toward $18,738,475 total spending
Harrington Park Boro | 77.6% toward $16,584,034 total spending
Pascack Valley Regional | 77.4% toward $69,331,268 total spending
Midland Park Boro | 77.3% toward $28,260,090 total spending
Waldwick Boro | 76.9% toward $37,904,162 total spending
Oakland Boro | 76.7% toward $38,047,544 total spending
Oradell Boro | 76.6% toward $15,258,056 total spending
Allendale Boro | 76.5% toward $20,345,951 total spending
Ho Ho Kus Boro | 76.5% toward $18,700,541 total spending
Moonachie Boro | 76.5% toward $11,076,791 total spending
River Dell Regional | 76.3% toward $41,794,146 total spending
Upper Saddle River Boro | 76.2% toward $29,776,790 total spending
Ridgewood Village | 76.1% toward $130,543,119 total spending
Hillsdale Boro | 76.0% toward $28,880,132 total spending
Ramapo Indian Hills Regional | 76.0% toward $65,541,331 total spending
Montvale Boro | 75.9% toward $22,560,930 total spending
Northvale Boro | 75.8% toward $13,616,290 total spending
Paramus Boro | 75.7% toward $101,926,826 total spending
East Rutherford Boro | 75.5% toward $21,248,338 total spending
Englewood Cliffs Boro | 75.3% toward $16,414,599 total spending
Fort Lee Boro | 75.3% toward $88,415,416 total spending
Lyndhurst Twp | 74.9% toward $53,839,787 total spending
Closter Boro | 74.8% toward $25,966,269 total spending
Rutherford Boro | 74.8% toward $60,493,458 total spending
Carlstadt-East Rutherford | 74.6% toward $17,823,668 total spending
Franklin Lakes Boro | 74.2% toward $37,181,108 total spending
Norwood Boro | 73.8% toward $13,860,838 total spending
Teaneck Twp | 73.7% toward $127,634,801 total spending
Fair Lawn Public Schools | 73.6% toward $128,234,122 total spending
New Milford Boro | 73.6% toward $46,591,613 total spending
Tenafly Boro | 73.0% toward $91,543,819 total spending
Hasbrouck Heights Boro | 72.8% toward $41,837,563 total spending
Wood-Ridge Boro | 72.5% toward $26,710,370 total spending
Park Ridge Boro | 72.3% toward $42,330,079 total spending
Palisades Park | 71.8% toward $31,992,440 total spending
Englewood On The Palisades Charter School | 71.5% toward $5,816,889 total spending
North Arlington Boro | 71.2% toward $36,225,773 total spending
Cresskill Boro | 71.1% toward $41,285,570 total spending
Little Ferry Boro | 69.2% toward $27,351,876 total spending
River Edge Boro | 66.5% toward $24,498,516 total spending
Dumont Boro | 65.2% toward $57,863,927 total spending
Englewood City | 64.7% toward $80,468,904 total spending
Elmwood Park | 62.8% toward $52,685,823 total spending
Northern Highlands Regional | 62.3% toward $37,738,472 total spending
Wallington Boro | 61.9% toward $26,784,104 total spending
Bergenfield Boro | 61.4% toward $88,916,978 total spending
Hackensack City | 58.3% toward $139,025,025 total spending
Cliffside Park Boro | 55.2% toward $63,850,573 total spending
Leonia Boro | 52.8% toward $43,921,609 total spending
Ridgefield Boro | 52.7% toward $46,774,840 total spending
Ridgefield Park Twp | 52.5% toward $51,197,642 total spending
Lodi Borough | 52.3% toward $70,097,230 total spending
Bergen Arts And Sciences Charter School | 49.6% toward $18,478,589 total spending
Bogota Boro | 48.4% toward $30,054,604 total spending
Bergen County Vocational Technical School | 41.5% toward $93,790,977 total spending
Fairview Boro | 41.4% toward $34,088,294 total spending
Garfield City | 23.3% toward $127,838,278 total spending
Bergen County Special Services | 17.2% toward $70,627,581 total spending
BURLINGTON COUNTY
Percentage of local property tax revenue that goes toward school spending.
Riverton | 76.2% toward $7,406,493 total spending
Mansfield Twp | 75.6% toward $15,123,829 total spending
Medford Twp | 74.7% toward $63,030,363 total spending
Moorestown Twp | 73.5% toward $96,082,581 total spending
Mount Laurel Twp | 73.1% toward $89,406,648 total spending
Hainesport Twp | 70.4% toward $12,409,982 total spending
Southampton Twp | 69.9% toward $17,483,809 total spending
Evesham Twp | 69.1% toward $95,208,887 total spending
Lenape Regional | 68.2% toward $186,219,213 total spending
Chesterfield Twp | 68.1% toward $16,478,994 total spending
Bordentown Regional | 62.8% toward $52,561,620 total spending
Cinnaminson Twp | 62.6% toward $60,781,648 total spending
Medford Lakes Boro | 62.6% toward $9,900,507 total spending
Springfield Twp | 62.6% toward $5,535,345 total spending
Delanco Twp | 59.8% toward $11,551,878 total spending
Woodland Twp | 59.3% toward $3,243,959 total spending
Westampton | 57.7% toward $18,825,323 total spending
Delran Twp | 55.8% toward $61,999,698 total spending
Shamong Twp | 54.7% toward $16,824,284 total spending
Maple Shade Twp | 54.0% toward $54,569,419 total spending
Lumberton Twp | 53.6% toward $29,622,373 total spending
Burlington Twp | 53.4% toward $84,024,483 total spending
Tabernacle Twp | 53.3% toward $16,384,140 total spending
Florence Twp | 50.8% toward $35,141,688 total spending
Palmyra Boro | 49.7% toward $21,788,350 total spending
Riverbank Charter School Of Excellence | 49.0% toward $2,269,211 total spending
Northern Burlington Regional | 47.5% toward $58,288,364 total spending
Rancocas Valley Regional | 46.9% toward $45,890,337 total spending
Edgewater Park Twp | 44.2% toward $24,476,329 total spending
Eastampton Twp | 43.0% toward $13,002,988 total spending
Burlington County Vocational | 39.1% toward $49,870,327 total spending
Willingboro Twp | 35.6% toward $87,356,488 total spending
Benjamin Banneker Prep Charter School | 34.1% toward $6,625,385 total spending
Beverly City | 33.4% toward $9,982,240 total spending
New Hanover Twp | 30.6% toward $6,419,845 total spending
Mount Holly Twp | 28.6% toward $27,187,477 total spending
Riverside Twp | 28.3% toward $31,513,009 total spending
Burlington City | 24.7% toward $54,292,049 total spending
Burlington County Special Services | 24.7% toward $48,134,369 total spending
Pemberton Twp | 12.6% toward $132,210,183 total spending
North Hanover Twp | 10.2% toward $36,396,092 total spending
CAMDEN COUNTY
Percentage of local property tax revenue that goes toward school spending.
Kipp Cooper Norcross | 78.1% toward $41,841,109 total spending
Haddonfield Boro | 75.3% toward $54,701,722 total spending
Cherry Hill Twp | 72.4% toward $252,974,249 total spending
Voorhees Twp | 69.2% toward $64,833,714 total spending
Barrington Boro | 63.1% toward $17,565,743 total spending
Eastern Camden County Regional | 62.2% toward $43,615,843 total spending
Haddon Twp | 59.5% toward $45,452,529 total spending
Gibbsboro Boro | 56.5% toward $6,227,202 total spending
Oaklyn Boro | 54.0% toward $10,265,360 total spending
Berlin Boro | 53.2% toward $15,315,296 total spending
Merchantville Boro | 52.5% toward $10,621,172 total spending
Berlin Twp | 50.0% toward $18,359,160 total spending
Mount Ephraim Boro | 50.0% toward $12,580,605 total spending
Laurel Springs Boro | 49.8% toward $5,431,264 total spending
Haddon Heights Boro | 47.7% toward $30,958,226 total spending
Somerdale Boro | 45.2% toward $11,036,937 total spending
Waterford Twp | 44.4% toward $32,094,511 total spending
Lawnside Boro | 44.3% toward $11,295,301 total spending
Magnolia Boro | 43.7% toward $9,387,322 total spending
Audubon | 43.5% toward $30,750,301 total spending
Black Horse Pike Regional | 41.6% toward $85,416,543 total spending
Stratford Boro | 41.5% toward $17,276,107 total spending
Runnemede Boro | 41.4% toward $18,185,931 total spending
Winslow Twp | 40.8% toward $118,958,630 total spending
Bellmawr Boro | 40.4% toward $25,022,785 total spending
Collingswood Boro | 38.9% toward $48,525,293 total spending
Gloucester Twp | 36.1% toward $133,305,251 total spending
Pennsauken Twp | 34.9% toward $113,651,752 total spending
Sterling High School District | 34.5% toward $20,828,710 total spending
Clementon Boro | 32.2% toward $13,603,866 total spending
Pine Hill Boro | 26.8% toward $45,120,736 total spending
Lindenwold Boro | 21.7% toward $60,791,475 total spending
Brooklawn Boro | 21.2% toward $7,320,911 total spending
Camden County Vocational | 20.9% toward $56,746,555 total spending
Woodlynne Boro | 17.2% toward $11,777,328 total spending
Gloucester City | 10.3% toward $65,756,263 total spending
Camden’s Promise Charter School | 9.3% toward $40,639,183 total spending
Hope Community Charter School | 5.7% toward $2,850,394 total spending
Freedom Prep Charter School | 4.9% toward $14,593,099 total spending
Leap Academy University Charter School | 4.2% toward $27,502,677 total spending
Camden Prep | 4.2% toward $20,902,255 total spending
Mastery Schools Of Camden | 3.6% toward $50,774,861 total spending
Camden City | 3.0% toward $277,121,670 total spending
Environment Community Charter School | 0.9% toward $4,873,788 total spending
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Percentage of local property tax revenue that goes toward school spending.
Stone Harbor Boro | 74.3% toward $3,648,538 total spending
Wildwood Crest Boro | 70.8% toward $10,139,853 total spending
Avalon Boro | 69.5% toward $4,392,706 total spending
North Wildwood City | 67.1% toward $11,130,776 total spending
Lower Cape May Regional | 61.8% toward $37,213,809 total spending
Upper Twp | 58.4% toward $39,174,402 total spending
West Cape May Boro | 55.8% toward $2,208,860 total spending
Dennis Twp | 53.7% toward $19,340,732 total spending
Middle Twp | 50.1% toward $58,457,369 total spending
Lower Twp | 50.0% toward $36,341,477 total spending
Wildwood City | 49.5% toward $24,717,263 total spending
Ocean City | 49.1% toward $52,123,214 total spending
Cape May County Vocational School Distri | 46.4% toward $19,711,152 total spending
Cape May City | 38.7% toward $4,487,999 total spending
Cape May County Special Services | 31.9% toward $15,746,162 total spending
Woodbine Boro | 29.3% toward $7,430,744 total spending
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Percentage of local property tax revenue that goes toward school spending.
Greenwich Twp | 53.5% toward $1,692,742 total spending
Stow Creek Twp | 47.4% toward $2,739,166 total spending
Cumberland County Vocational | 44.5% toward $25,135,546 total spending
Deerfield Twp | 40.6% toward $7,208,649 total spending
Upper Deerfield Twp | 37.1% toward $20,331,298 total spending
Hopewell Twp | 36.8% toward $10,055,867 total spending
Cumberland Regional | 35.4% toward $33,220,240 total spending
Downe Twp | 35.1% toward $4,491,015 total spending
Maurice River Twp | 31.2% toward $10,352,800 total spending
Lawrence Twp | 22.1% toward $12,109,614 total spending
Commercial Twp | 16.3% toward $13,983,039 total spending
Compass Academy Charter School | 13.4% toward $2,995,954 total spending
Fairfield Twp | 13.3% toward $12,638,899 total spending
Vineland City | 10.9% toward $233,613,015 total spending
Millville City | 10.5% toward $132,641,163 total spending
Bridgeton City | 3.9% toward $140,060,777 total spending
Bridgeton Public Charter School | 0.2% toward $1,959,922 total spending
Millville Public Charter School | 0.1% toward $4,074,224 total spending
Vineland Public Charter School | 0.1% toward $4,778,246 total spending
ESSEX COUNTY
Percentage of local property tax revenue that goes toward school spending.
West Essex Regional | 78.7% toward $47,201,225 total spending
Caldwell-West Caldwell | 78.3% toward $58,828,344 total spending
Fairfield Twp | 77.9% toward $14,764,235 total spending
Roseland Boro | 77.9% toward $11,838,664 total spending
Glen Ridge Boro | 77.7% toward $42,975,192 total spending
Cedar Grove Twp | 76.8% toward $39,470,697 total spending
Millburn Twp | 76.7% toward $118,194,911 total spending
Essex Fells Boro | 76.4% toward $6,701,229 total spending
Verona Boro | 76.4% toward $49,308,134 total spending
Livingston Twp | 76.3% toward $148,196,059 total spending
North Caldwell Boro | 76.2% toward $16,619,141 total spending
Montclair Town | 76.1% toward $164,927,469 total spending
South Orange-Maplewood | 76.1% toward $161,855,068 total spending
West Orange Town | 71.9% toward $199,447,252 total spending
Nutley Town | 65.9% toward $89,397,201 total spending
Peoples Preparatory Charter School | 59.1% toward $8,819,893 total spending
Bloomfield Twp | 56.6% toward $131,865,497 total spending
Belleville Town | 43.1% toward $102,325,114 total spending
Essex County Voc-Tech | 16.0% toward $67,772,582 total spending
Team Academy Charter School | 12.9% toward $107,993,008 total spending
Discovery Charter School | 12.2% toward $2,045,380 total spending
Great Oaks Legacy Charter School | 12.1% toward $40,812,428 total spending
North Star Academy Charter School | 11.9% toward $109,453,431 total spending
Robert Treat Academy Charter School | 11.9% toward $12,137,665 total spending
Achieve Community Charter School | 11.6% toward $5,078,088 total spending
Phillip's Academy Charter School | 11.2% toward $8,473,705 total spending
Newark City | 11.1% toward $1,118,199,360 total spending
East Orange Community Charter School | 10.8% toward $8,516,943 total spending
Link Community Charter School | 10.8% toward $6,487,881 total spending
Burch Charter School Of Excellence | 10.7% toward $5,203,138 total spending
Lead Charter School | 10.7% toward $5,255,466 total spending
Irvington Township | 10.5% toward $185,033,995 total spending
Gray Charter School | 10.3% toward $6,447,657 total spending
Pride Academy Charter School | 9.8% toward $5,752,750 total spending
Maria L. Varisco-Rogers Charter School | 9.6% toward $10,866,634 total spending
Marion P. Thomas Charter School | 9.4% toward $31,234,803 total spending
Roseville Community Charter School | 9.4% toward $7,274,309 total spending
City Of Orange Twp | 9.1% toward $141,560,478 total spending
East Orange | 8.6% toward $283,991,915 total spending
New Horizons Community Charter School | 8.0% toward $9,660,372 total spending
Newark Educators Community Charter School | 7.9% toward $5,398,159 total spending
University Heights Charter School | 7.5% toward $16,694,472 total spending
GLOUCESTER COUNTY
Percentage of local property tax revenue that goes toward school spending.
Greenwich Twp | 75.3% toward $13,352,082 total spending
Wenonah Boro | 68.2% toward $4,161,728 total spending
East Greenwich Twp | 59.7% toward $24,287,485 total spending
South Harrison Twp | 59.3% toward $6,612,635 total spending
Logan Twp | 59.1% toward $22,764,527 total spending
West Deptford Twp | 57.0% toward $61,118,152 total spending
Harrison Twp | 55.3% toward $25,041,185 total spending
Swedesboro-Woolwich | 54.9% toward $34,837,226 total spending
Mantua Twp | 52.8% toward $26,262,553 total spending
Washington Twp | 52.7% toward $168,721,211 total spending
Woodbury Heights Boro | 52.2% toward $5,074,375 total spending
Deptford Twp | 50.7% toward $85,150,008 total spending
Kingsway Regional | 50.6% toward $53,509,769 total spending
Clearview Regional | 49.2% toward $46,264,038 total spending
Pitman Boro | 48.1% toward $30,261,991 total spending
Gateway Regional | 47.8% toward $25,750,203 total spending
Monroe Twp | 46.9% toward $120,884,889 total spending
Elk Twp | 44.3% toward $7,249,360 total spending
Delsea Regional High School District | 42.7% toward $40,787,805 total spending
Franklin Twp | 41.9% toward $26,928,033 total spending
Gloucester County Vocational | 40.5% toward $32,687,746 total spending
Glassboro | 39.7% toward $48,553,028 total spending
National Park Boro | 35.8% toward $5,899,407 total spending
Westville Boro | 35.7% toward $7,448,430 total spending
Woodbury City | 34.9% toward $36,723,216 total spending
Clayton Boro | 34.6% toward $30,267,609 total spending
Paulsboro Boro | 23.2% toward $28,098,890 total spending
Gloucester County Special Services | 13.9% toward $37,419,142 total spending
HUDSON COUNTY
Percentage of local property tax revenue that goes toward school spending.
Secaucus Town | 76.0% toward $48,479,673 total spending
Hola Hoboken Dual Lang Charter School | 71.7% toward $5,850,248 total spending
Weehawken Twp | 68.7% toward $35,199,493 total spending
Elysian Charter School Of Hoboken | 59.3% toward $5,229,322 total spending
Hoboken City | 55.4% toward $118,431,767 total spending
Hudson County Vocational | 50.0% toward $81,513,789 total spending
Guttenberg Town | 45.6% toward $22,670,708 total spending
Hudson Arts And Science Charter School | 44.6% toward $12,026,455 total spending
Kearny Town | 42.6% toward $116,465,602 total spending
The Ethical Community Charter School | 39.9% toward $6,135,321 total spending
Beloved Community Charter School | 39.8% toward $21,918,890 total spending
Bayonne City | 39.8% toward $203,278,559 total spending
Learning Community Charter School | 36.7% toward $9,235,656 total spending
Soaring Heights Charter School | 34.7% toward $3,888,968 total spending
University Academy Charter School | 32.9% toward $8,847,424 total spending
Jersey City Comm. Charter School | 31.9% toward $8,951,286 total spending
Jersey City | 31.9% toward $729,661,385 total spending
Jersey City Golden Door Charter School | 31.2% toward $8,496,115 total spending
North Bergen Twp | 30.7% toward $153,317,675 total spending
Empowerment Academy Charter School | 26.3% toward $12,187,347 total spending
East Newark Boro | 23.5% toward $5,534,941 total spending
Jersey City Global Charter School | 23.0% toward $7,192,101 total spending
Harrison Town | 17.1% toward $67,118,701 total spending
Dr Lena Edwards Academic Charter School | 13.9% toward $6,878,498 total spending
West New York Schools | 9.7% toward $197,832,908 total spending
Union City | 4.9% toward $343,902,335 total spending
Hoboken Charter School | 2.1% toward $6,032,170 total spending
HUNTERDON COUNTY
Percentage of local property tax revenue that goes toward school spending.
Lebanon Boro | 76.3% toward $3,605,966 total spending
Tewksbury Twp | 75.1% toward $17,739,169 total spending
North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional | 74.5% toward $65,567,013 total spending
Franklin Twp | 72.7% toward $8,501,340 total spending
Clinton Twp | 72.3% toward $35,547,795 total spending
Readington Twp | 72.1% toward $42,019,354 total spending
Califon Boro | 72.0% toward $3,103,786 total spending
Flemington-Raritan Regional | 71.2% toward $81,406,245 total spending
East Amwell Twp | 70.9% toward $10,087,029 total spending
Union Twp | 70.6% toward $12,622,345 total spending
Bethlehem Twp | 70.5% toward $10,187,576 total spending
Delaware Twp | 70.5% toward $11,736,067 total spending
Milford Boro | 69.8% toward $2,292,513 total spending
Holland Twp | 69.4% toward $13,413,728 total spending
Hunterdon Central Regional | 69.1% toward $76,295,712 total spending
Alexandria Twp | 68.8% toward $14,201,076 total spending
South Hunterdon Regional | 68.6% toward $29,434,601 total spending
Lebanon Twp | 67.1% toward $15,446,866 total spending
Clinton-Glen Gardner | 67.0% toward $10,801,766 total spending
Delaware Valley Regional | 67.0% toward $21,259,228 total spending
Kingwood Twp | 64.5% toward $8,605,114 total spending
High Bridge Boro | 62.8% toward $10,295,155 total spending
Frenchtown Boro | 60.5% toward $3,514,016 total spending
Bloomsbury Boro | 57.3% toward $3,168,408 total spending
Hampton Boro | 56.4% toward $4,107,120 total spending
Hunterdon County Vocational | 19.4% toward $9,106,355 total spending
MERCER COUNTY
Percentage of local property tax revenue that goes toward school spending.
Hopewell Valley Regional | 77.8% toward $102,950,632 total spending
Lawrence Twp | 74.3% toward $96,483,861 total spending
West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional | 73.7% toward $225,451,164 total spending
Princeton Charter School | 71.1% toward $8,558,234 total spending
Princeton Public Schools | 70.6% toward $116,443,159 total spending
Robbinsville Twp | 70.0% toward $62,427,190 total spending
Ewing Twp | 66.3% toward $89,248,778 total spending
Paul Robeson Humanities Charter School | 65.6% toward $7,286,040 total spending
Trenton Stem-To-Civics Charter School | 65.0% toward $10,169,456 total spending
East Windsor Regional | 56.3% toward $122,597,827 total spending
Hamilton Twp | 49.9% toward $248,574,887 total spending
Mercer County Vocational | 45.9% toward $14,234,269 total spending
Pace Charter School Of Hamilton | 30.7% toward $6,771,515 total spending
Mercer County Special Services | 17.6% toward $46,474,137 total spending
Achievers Early College Prep Charter School | 12.9% toward $2,989,169 total spending
Foundation Academy Charter School | 10.0% toward $20,313,939 total spending
Village Charter School | 8.1% toward $6,129,393 total spending
Trenton City | 6.4% toward $359,713,602 total spending
International Charter School | 0.3% toward $1,649,617 total spending
MIDDLESEX COUNTY
Percentage of local property tax revenue that goes toward school spending.
Cranbury Twp | 83.4% toward $20,836,039 total spending
Milltown Boro | 77.7% toward $20,551,845 total spending
Metuchen Boro | 76.6% toward $52,182,988 total spending
Monroe Twp | 76.4% toward $152,357,883 total spending
Edison Twp | 69.8% toward $313,510,032 total spending
East Brunswick Twp | 69.6% toward $201,673,212 total spending
Highland Park Boro | 66.4% toward $42,104,770 total spending
Hatikvah International Charter School | 65.9% toward $8,038,151 total spending
South Brunswick Twp | 65.7% toward $170,729,247 total spending
South Plainfield Boro | 63.6% toward $77,625,982 total spending
Woodbridge Twp | 63.5% toward $302,759,181 total spending
North Brunswick Twp | 61.2% toward $137,638,188 total spending
Piscataway Twp | 58.8% toward $153,040,111 total spending
Old Bridge Twp | 58.0% toward $181,758,064 total spending
Middlesex Boro | 56.4% toward $44,006,889 total spending
Middlesex County Vocational | 52.2% toward $57,427,310 total spending
Sayreville Boro | 51.1% toward $128,292,136 total spending
Dunellen Boro | 47.9% toward $25,606,206 total spending
Spotswood Boro | 47.6% toward $35,091,744 total spending
South Amboy City | 46.8% toward $21,885,345 total spending
Jamesburg Boro | 42.3% toward $18,991,082 total spending
South River Boro | 40.2% toward $45,914,222 total spending
Carteret Boro | 35.9% toward $78,201,568 total spending
Greater Brunswick Charter School | 22.1% toward $8,552,269 total spending
Middlesex Charter School | 17.5% toward $3,128,802 total spending
New Brunswick City | 15.4% toward $268,597,746 total spending
Academy For Urban Leadership Charter School | 11.2% toward $10,041,073 total spending
Perth Amboy City | 9.2% toward $283,302,487 total spending
MONMOUTH COUNTY
Percentage of local property tax revenue that goes toward school spending.
Brielle Boro | 81.1% toward $16,758,845 total spending
Sea Girt Boro | 79.8% toward $5,806,942 total spending
Shore Regional | 78.6% toward $21,179,204 total spending
Spring Lake Heights Boro | 78.6% toward $11,700,702 total spending
Shrewsbury Boro | 77.3% toward $10,408,459 total spending
Little Silver Boro | 76.8% toward $18,834,156 total spending
Oceanport Boro | 76.6% toward $14,189,649 total spending
Freehold Twp | 76.5% toward $92,748,272 total spending
Rumson Boro | 76.3% toward $23,773,950 total spending
Millstone Twp | 76.2% toward $42,484,144 total spending
Holmdel Twp | 76.0% toward $78,608,004 total spending
Spring Lake Boro | 76.0% toward $8,303,218 total spending
Wall Twp | 75.9% toward $90,672,319 total spending
Monmouth Beach Boro | 75.7% toward $6,882,653 total spending
Rumson-Fair Haven Regional | 75.6% toward $27,660,636 total spending
Atlantic Highlands Boro | 75.5% toward $7,133,052 total spending
Fair Haven Boro | 75.2% toward $20,312,259 total spending
Monmouth Regional | 74.4% toward $33,111,478 total spending
Colts Neck Twp | 74.3% toward $32,125,411 total spending
Avon Boro | 73.8% toward $5,294,037 total spending
Marlboro Twp | 72.4% toward $108,589,962 total spending
Henry Hudson Regional | 72.3% toward $11,621,367 total spending
Middletown Twp | 71.7% toward $209,878,540 total spending
Ocean Twp | 71.7% toward $95,707,153 total spending
West Long Branch Boro | 71.2% toward $14,256,792 total spending
Tinton Falls | 68.9% toward $37,914,662 total spending
Red Bank Regional | 68.6% toward $33,970,768 total spending
Bradley Beach Boro | 68.4% toward $9,519,745 total spending
Manalapan-Englishtown Regional | 66.5% toward $103,683,272 total spending
Hazlet Twp | 64.0% toward $65,507,615 total spending
Highlands Boro | 63.9% toward $5,543,708 total spending
Eatontown Boro | 63.5% toward $27,440,612 total spending
Freehold Regional | 62.9% toward $219,326,662 total spending
Neptune City | 62.8% toward $10,235,960 total spending
Howell Twp | 59.9% toward $134,319,771 total spending
Roosevelt Boro | 57.1% toward $2,745,293 total spending
Belmar Boro | 56.9% toward $15,210,129 total spending
Upper Freehold Regional | 54.8% toward $49,726,943 total spending
Farmingdale Boro | 54.6% toward $4,279,963 total spending
Matawan-Aberdeen Regional | 53.9% toward $106,815,485 total spending
Red Bank Boro | 52.7% toward $31,068,657 total spending
Manasquan Boro | 42.7% toward $37,729,318 total spending
Keyport Boro | 40.6% toward $25,218,203 total spending
College Achieve Greater Asbury Park Charter School | 40.4% toward $7,086,308 total spending
The Red Bank Charter School | 39.8% toward $4,223,172 total spending
Union Beach | 38.4% toward $18,592,586 total spending
Monmouth County Vocational | 37.2% toward $57,580,948 total spending
Deal Boro | 34.3% toward $6,535,452 total spending
Neptune Twp | 34.2% toward $118,326,061 total spending
Long Branch City | 31.8% toward $163,523,336 total spending
Freehold Boro | 27.6% toward $39,864,348 total spending
Academy Charter High School | 22.1% toward $3,844,818 total spending
Hope Academy Charter School | 20.8% toward $4,586,343 total spending
Asbury Park City | 13.4% toward $72,363,858 total spending
Keansburg Boro | 11.1% toward $66,223,502 total spending
MORRIS COUNTY
Percentage of local property tax revenue that goes toward school spending.
Boonton Twp | 83.5% toward $15,581,908 total spending
Mount Arlington Boro | 82.6% toward $13,525,354 total spending
Riverdale Boro | 82.1% toward $9,594,030 total spending
Morris Plains Boro | 80.3% toward $22,208,983 total spending
Denville Twp | 79.8% toward $38,255,302 total spending
Mendham Boro | 79.5% toward $13,101,681 total spending
Florham Park Boro | 79.4% toward $25,023,657 total spending
Harding Township | 79.4% toward $13,038,248 total spending
Hanover Park Regional | 78.9% toward $45,495,305 total spending
Hanover Twp | 78.4% toward $34,652,871 total spending
Parsippany-Troy Hills Twp | 78.4% toward $179,028,597 total spending
Lincoln Park Boro | 78.3% toward $26,641,955 total spending
Long Hill Twp | 77.9% toward $21,784,917 total spending
East Hanover Twp | 77.8% toward $25,568,432 total spending
Mendham Twp | 77.8% toward $22,334,589 total spending
School Dist Of The Chathams | 77.1% toward $88,165,379 total spending
Rockaway Twp | 76.3% toward $60,730,117 total spending
Kinnelon Boro | 76.0% toward $50,645,128 total spending
Chester Twp | 75.6% toward $28,590,106 total spending
Montville Twp | 75.4% toward $97,821,576 total spending
West Morris Regional | 75.3% toward $63,689,091 total spending
Pequannock Twp | 75.0% toward $48,519,880 total spending
Madison Boro | 74.8% toward $59,354,896 total spending
Unity Charter School | 71.8% toward $4,552,356 total spending
Morris Hills Regional | 71.5% toward $89,013,848 total spending
Randolph Twp | 70.8% toward $109,710,402 total spending
Rockaway Boro | 69.7% toward $12,533,313 total spending
Washington Twp | 68.6% toward $53,699,999 total spending
Morris School District | 66.1% toward $137,311,259 total spending
Roxbury Twp | 65.6% toward $94,081,519 total spending
Mount Olive Twp | 64.5% toward $113,018,614 total spending
Jefferson Twp | 63.0% toward $70,333,179 total spending
Mine Hill Twp | 61.5% toward $10,673,978 total spending
Butler Boro | 59.6% toward $28,984,246 total spending
Netcong Boro | 54.7% toward $7,316,550 total spending
Boonton Town | 54.4% toward $38,887,746 total spending
Mountain Lakes Boro | 51.2% toward $47,673,640 total spending
Wharton Boro | 49.3% toward $18,270,677 total spending
Morris County Vocational | 26.9% toward $27,229,920 total spending
Dover Town | 25.3% toward $67,819,450 total spending
OCEAN COUNTY
Percentage of local property tax revenue that goes toward school spending.
Beach Haven Boro | 77.0% toward $2,522,682 total spending
Lavallette Boro | 74.7% toward $5,026,747 total spending
Long Beach Island | 74.7% toward $8,872,985 total spending
Central Regional | 72.2% toward $50,028,076 total spending
Ocean Academy Charter School | 71.5% toward $6,787,761 total spending
Bay Head Boro | 71.4% toward $4,621,300 total spending
Island Heights Boro | 69.8% toward $3,520,528 total spending
Point Pleasant Boro | 68.7% toward $56,915,399 total spending
Southern Regional | 68.0% toward $73,580,317 total spending
Point Pleasant Beach Boro | 66.6% toward $21,461,074 total spending
Manchester Twp | 66.2% toward $74,352,873 total spending
Eagleswood Twp | 65.2% toward $4,143,568 total spending
Berkeley Twp | 64.6% toward $49,498,092 total spending
Stafford Twp | 61.9% toward $48,751,358 total spending
Brick Twp | 61.7% toward $180,428,238 total spending
Lacey Twp | 58.9% toward $88,187,719 total spending
Toms River Regional | 58.6% toward $294,527,070 total spending
Ocean Twp | 58.5% toward $21,196,669 total spending
Seaside Heights Boro | 55.5% toward $6,124,984 total spending
Jackson Twp | 55.1% toward $183,022,317 total spending
Pinelands Regional | 53.6% toward $42,686,435 total spending
Ocean County Vocational | 50.8% toward $36,800,300 total spending
Ocean Gate Boro | 50.7% toward $3,655,723 total spending
Tuckerton Boro | 42.8% toward $7,576,744 total spending
Plumsted Twp | 42.5% toward $29,727,459 total spending
Barnegat Twp | 38.3% toward $90,144,277 total spending
Little Egg Harbor Twp | 37.7% toward $39,393,962 total spending
Lakewood Twp | 36.3% toward $309,527,838 total spending
Lakehurst Boro | 12.0% toward $11,107,142 total spending
PASSAIC COUNTY
Percentage of local property tax revenue that goes toward school spending.
Totowa Boro | 77.4% toward $19,016,062 total spending
Classical Academy Charter School Of Clifton | 77.3% toward $2,109,776 total spending
Bloomingdale Boro | 76.6% toward $22,467,361 total spending
Wayne Twp | 76.6% toward $202,040,397 total spending
Passaic Valley Regional | 75.7% toward $35,455,143 total spending
Little Falls Twp | 74.8% toward $21,541,833 total spending
North Haledon Boro | 74.5% toward $14,797,872 total spending
Hawthorne Boro | 73.7% toward $54,056,034 total spending
Ringwood Boro | 70.3% toward $28,670,575 total spending
Wanaque Boro | 67.5% toward $23,129,894 total spending
Lakeland Regional | 66.1% toward $28,527,227 total spending
Woodland Park | 65.5% toward $25,595,948 total spending
West Milford Twp | 64.8% toward $86,262,198 total spending
Pompton Lakes Boro | 60.0% toward $40,678,758 total spending
Clifton City | 57.6% toward $228,641,619 total spending
Passaic County Manchester Regional | 42.8% toward $24,626,168 total spending
Haledon Boro | 30.9% toward $20,323,390 total spending
Passaic Arts And Science Charter School | 25.3% toward $31,601,543 total spending
Paterson Arts And Science Charter School | 18.4% toward $15,272,951 total spending
Prospect Park Boro | 17.6% toward $17,486,450 total spending
Philip’s Charter School Of Paterson | 16.9% toward $5,782,487 total spending
College Achieve Paterson Charter School | 12.2% toward $14,929,782 total spending
Paterson Charter School For Sci/Tech | 10.0% toward $29,478,329 total spending
Passaic County Vocational | 9.5% toward $115,155,480 total spending
John P Holland Charter School | 8.5% toward $10,848,467 total spending
Paterson City | 8.1% toward $663,635,842 total spending
Community Charter School Of Paterson | 7.1% toward $16,574,110 total spending
Passaic City | 3.9% toward $422,557,070 total spending
SALEM COUNTY
Percentage of local property tax revenue that goes toward school spending.
Mannington Twp | 62.6% toward $4,698,006 total spending
Lower Alloways Creek | 61.2% toward $4,845,941 total spending
Pennsville | 52.3% toward $42,117,545 total spending
Oldmans Twp | 50.0% toward $6,050,328 total spending
Upper Pittsgrove Twp | 49.4% toward $9,178,053 total spending
Creativity Colaboratory Charter School | 49.3% toward $2,092,109 total spending
Elsinboro Twp | 47.4% toward $3,013,579 total spending
Alloway Twp | 44.3% toward $9,334,870 total spending
Woodstown-Pilesgrove Regional | 44.0% toward $30,292,464 total spending
Pittsgrove Twp | 35.0% toward $39,444,570 total spending
Quinton Twp | 32.6% toward $8,642,869 total spending
Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional | 24.8% toward $46,867,466 total spending
Salem County Vocational | 16.3% toward $14,826,817 total spending
Salem City | 8.5% toward $32,702,950 total spending
Salem County Special Services | 5.6% toward $11,453,790 total spending
SOMERSET COUNTY
Percentage of local property tax revenue that goes toward school spending.
Bedminster Twp | 81.8% toward $19,166,483 total spending
Branchburg Twp | 80.8% toward $53,906,615 total spending
Green Brook Twp | 77.7% toward $29,669,093 total spending
Watchung Boro | 74.3% toward $15,582,882 total spending
Thomas Edison Energysmart Charter School | 74.3% toward $7,870,419 total spending
Bernards Twp | 74.1% toward $124,404,448 total spending
Montgomery Twp | 74.0% toward $110,930,691 total spending
Franklin Twp | 73.9% toward $188,356,609 total spending
Bridgewater-Raritan Regional | 71.7% toward $203,539,870 total spending
Central Jersey College Prep Charter School | 70.3% toward $16,268,204 total spending
Warren Twp | 68.6% toward $57,120,653 total spending
Somerset Hills Regional | 65.9% toward $50,174,180 total spending
Hillsborough Twp | 65.8% toward $153,289,719 total spending
Somerset County Vocational | 61.2% toward $18,919,058 total spending
Watchung Hills Regional | 55.9% toward $56,738,249 total spending
South Bound Brook | 50.5% toward $13,410,460 total spending
Manville Boro | 46.4% toward $32,229,193 total spending
Somerville Boro | 44.3% toward $55,107,616 total spending
North Plainfield Boro | 39.6% toward $79,366,877 total spending
Bound Brook Boro | 33.5% toward $41,429,999 total spending
SUSSEX COUNTY
Percentage of local property tax revenue that goes toward school spending.
Andover Regional | 76.6% toward $18,258,924 total spending
Sparta Twp | 75.3% toward $85,524,303 total spending
Fredon Twp | 70.8% toward $5,731,294 total spending
Lafayette Twp | 69.0% toward $5,765,697 total spending
Hardyston Twp | 68.9% toward $14,373,621 total spending
Hampton Twp | 67.7% toward $7,611,290 total spending
Green Twp | 67.6% toward $14,024,043 total spending
Frankford Twp | 66.5% toward $13,584,760 total spending
Hamburg Boro | 64.3% toward $7,570,466 total spending
Byram Twp | 63.3% toward $18,322,221 total spending
Sandyston-Walpack Twp | 62.4% toward $3,375,748 total spending
Kittatinny Regional | 61.2% toward $26,599,434 total spending
Hopatcong | 61.1% toward $42,695,492 total spending
Stanhope Boro | 61.1% toward $7,267,255 total spending
Wallkill Valley Regional | 60.7% toward $19,599,330 total spending
High Point Regional | 60.0% toward $26,399,423 total spending
Sussex County Technology Charter School | 59.6% toward $5,055,329 total spending
Montague Twp | 59.1% toward $9,420,173 total spending
Lenape Valley Regional | 58.4% toward $18,611,128 total spending
Stillwater Twp | 58.4% toward $7,776,468 total spending
Sussex-Wantage Regional | 57.8% toward $26,756,344 total spending
Vernon Twp | 54.4% toward $75,402,672 total spending
Franklin Boro | 49.0% toward $11,672,274 total spending
Sussex County Vocational | 46.2% toward $17,793,525 total spending
Ogdensburg Boro | 41.2% toward $5,808,649 total spending
Newton Town | 38.2% toward $36,619,919 total spending
UNION COUNTY
Percentage of local property tax revenue that goes toward school spending.
Mountainside Boro | 79.8% toward $22,924,568 total spending
Garwood Boro | 79.1% toward $11,295,457 total spending
Springfield Twp | 79.0% toward $50,784,380 total spending
New Providence Boro | 77.0% toward $51,711,383 total spending
Scotch Plains-Fanwood Regional | 76.7% toward $121,634,336 total spending
Summit City | 76.1% toward $94,494,238 total spending
Cranford Twp | 73.0% toward $81,529,950 total spending
Clark Twp | 71.0% toward $46,753,260 total spending
Westfield Town | 70.7% toward $147,055,689 total spending
Berkeley Heights Twp | 68.6% toward $64,753,286 total spending
Kenilworth Boro | 61.2% toward $34,755,154 total spending
Union Twp | 57.0% toward $168,062,940 total spending
Linden City | 56.4% toward $150,318,112 total spending
Roselle Park Boro | 49.5% toward $45,644,513 total spending
Rahway City | 49.0% toward $92,572,358 total spending
Hillside Twp | 42.8% toward $71,360,557 total spending
Winfield Twp | 37.0% toward $4,549,540 total spending
Roselle Boro | 36.7% toward $67,256,022 total spending
Union County Vocational | 28.7% toward $38,696,125 total spending
College Achieve Central Charter School | 22.5% toward $17,691,011 total spending
Queen City Academy Charter School | 15.4% toward $4,989,926 total spending
The Barack Obama Green Charter High School | 13.4% toward $4,766,867 total spending
Union County Teams Charter School | 13.4% toward $5,095,457 total spending
Plainfield City | 11.4% toward $217,669,753 total spending
Cresthaven Academy Charter School | 11.2% toward $5,224,697 total spending
Elizabeth City | 9.7% toward $684,176,420 total spending
WARREN COUNTY
Percentage of local property tax revenue that goes toward school spending.
Allamuchy Twp | 79.7% toward $13,052,026 total spending
Harmony Twp | 79.1% toward $7,897,573 total spending
Hope Twp | 71.9% toward $5,334,303 total spending
White Twp | 71.8% toward $9,990,409 total spending
Ridge And Valley Charter School | 50.9% toward $2,734,140 total spending
Frelinghuysen Twp | 69.0% toward $2,825,440 total spending
Pohatcong Twp | 66.0% toward $9,656,720 total spending
Lopatcong Twp | 65.7% toward $20,705,531 total spending
Blairstown Twp | 65.6% toward $10,177,282 total spending
Great Meadows Regional | 64.5% toward $21,668,309 total spending
North Warren Regional | 64.5% toward $16,957,997 total spending
Franklin Twp | 64.3% toward $5,851,137 total spending
Washington Twp | 61.0% toward $10,548,224 total spending
Knowlton Twp | 59.7% toward $4,711,933 total spending
Greenwich Twp | 55.9% toward $20,118,760 total spending
Alpha Boro | 55.6% toward $6,484,360 total spending
Warren Hills Regional | 54.1% toward $45,390,945 total spending
Oxford Twp | 48.1% toward $8,829,297 total spending
Hackettstown | 45.5% toward $40,372,604 total spending
Washington Boro | 45.2% toward $11,352,192 total spending
Mansfield Twp | 44.2% toward $13,510,692 total spending
Warren County Vocational | 35.0% toward $11,185,461 total spending
Belvidere Town | 28.4% toward $15,585,116 total spending
Phillipsburg Town | 13.0% toward $104,026,724 total spending
Michael Symons is the Statehouse bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5.
