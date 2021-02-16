Time for NJ teachers to fight back (Opinion)

Enough already. The NJEA is creating a mess by continuing to fuel the panic and fear leading to keeping kids and teachers out of school.

We know a few facts from the past eleven months.

We know that kids are not super-spreaders.

We know that teachers are LESS likely to need medical care with COVID than other full time workers.

We know that kids are rarely sick let alone in ANY life threatening danger from COVID.

We also know that the danger to kids kept isolated is growing, seen with rising suicides from anxiety and depression.

That said, teachers are right to refuse to work under the absurd COVID protocols of masks, distance and excessive hand washing. Teachers refusing to return to work based on a fear of getting sick have no standing in facts, science or logic. But teachers who want to return can do the same thing that I've advised store customers to do, print the governor's executive order (that can be found HERE) and refuse to mask up if you are listed as a written exception.

The government and private owners have no right to question your refusal. If they do, lawyer up. You have rights, but only if you're willing to fight for them. It's beyond absurd to continue to put the burden of schooling on parents who need to get back to work. It's beyond cruel to keep kids isolated from their friends and classmates based on fake-science and propagandists who want kids to think that they are disease-carrying potential killers. Time for kids and teachers to be back in class, but ONLY if we do it right. No masks. No distance. No obsessive cleaning and hand-washing.

Time for everyone in NJ to grow up and start adulting and living our lives. I'm fighting for normal...are you?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

LATEST: NJ towns canceling 2021 St. Patrick’s parades