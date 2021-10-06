The latest New Jersey shortage is one you never even thought of (Opinion)

Whether it’s cars, chips, lumber, precious metals, or car parts, we’ve heard all of the shortages that have come out of this pandemic.

Usually, they are blamed on supply chain issues or just plain old difficulty in finding skilled workers—or ANY workers at all, for that matter.

But here’s one you may have never thought of: Weddings.

According to NJSpotlight, couples who are trying to reschedule their weddings after they had to cancel due to COVID-19 concerns are having a very tough time.

Since everyone is rescheduling all at the same time, venues, florists, photographers, videographers, and caterers, are scrambling to find dates and resources. And remember all of the aforementioned businesses are having their own difficult time with finding employees and materials.

That’s making for an extremely difficult wedding season.

It’s a classic supply/demand issue no different than what’s going on in the real estate market. And, just like in the real estate market in New Jersey, couples are outbidding each other for wedding-related expenses.

For instance, a family member said that after she had to postpone her wedding, her photographer accepted another bride’s job instead of hers because he was offered $2,500 more.

It’s frustrating, but also so sad because I know couples who have been waiting to begin their lives together for over a year and simply are not able to secure a venue or are not able to afford the now-exorbitant prices.

A friend of mine recently called the florist she had engaged for her wedding, which was to have taken place last year. The wedding flowers that would have cost $5,600 in 2020 have now increased in price to over $10,000. And that’s not price gouging! That’s just escalating costs associated with the above-mentioned supply chain and employment issues.

Now here’s what’s become the dilemma for New Jersey couples: Do we raise the budget, break the bank and make a wedding we really can’t afford, or do we wait yet another year or more until things calm down?

Someone else I know is trying to reschedule her wedding and can’t get a date at her desired venue until 2023.

The tentacles of the pandemic shutdown have reached so far into areas of commerce that we never even expected and it doesn’t even seem like we are going to be moving in the right direction anytime soon.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.