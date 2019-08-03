The Jersey Shore’s best mosquito bite remedies

Mosquitoes serve no purpose in the circle of life. They are an annoyance to everyone, especially to those like myself who feel like mosquito magnets. I know some people that can go with no protection and come back with no bites. I am on team Goes Outside for 2 Minutes And Comes Back With 20 Bites. The struggle is real.

Currently, my ankles and feet look like a mosquito war zone. It's bad. I took to Facebook to find the best ways to address my current situation. I did try one of the suggestions to use witch hazel, which not only seemed to help my bites but was also great for my face.

  • 1

    Let's start with one of the most popular answers, essential oils.

    via Facebook.com
  • 2

    I don't trust myself enough to try this out.

    via Facebook.com
  • 3

    Sometimes a quick run to the drug store is needed.

    via Facebook.com
  • 4

    I got myself a bottle of witch hazel and it worked like a charm!

    via Facebook.com
  • 5

    I used to do this as a kid, but recently heard it's old wives' tale.

    via Facebook.com
  • 6

    People swear by it, sounds similar to Skin So Soft from Avon.

    via Facebook.com
  • 7

    Is there anything apple cider vinegar can't do?

    via Facebook.com
  • 8

    Do you have to drink it or put it on the bite? I vote both!

    via Facebook.com
  • 9

    Again, do I drink it or put it on the bite?

    via Facebook.com
  • 10

    I do like my gin and tonics...

    via Facebook.com
  • 11

    Every dermatologist and esthetician is cringing when I say I use Sea Breeze on my face everyday.

    via Facebook.com
  • 12

    What if the mosquitoes get inside?

    via Facebook.com
