The Jersey Shore’s best mosquito bite remedies

Mosquitoes serve no purpose in the circle of life. They are an annoyance to everyone, especially to those like myself who feel like mosquito magnets. I know some people that can go with no protection and come back with no bites. I am on team Goes Outside for 2 Minutes And Comes Back With 20 Bites. The struggle is real.

Currently, my ankles and feet look like a mosquito war zone. It's bad. I took to Facebook to find the best ways to address my current situation. I did try one of the suggestions to use witch hazel, which not only seemed to help my bites but was also great for my face.

TSM via Canva