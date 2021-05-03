The Jersey Shore cast won’t stop reproducing

Think of them as little Jersey Shore spin-offs. Cute little sequels to the Jersey Shore family. There’s so-called reality television, then there’s the true reality that babies bring. And there sure have been a lot of babies born to the former cast since the show went off the air.

It just happened again. Deena Nicole Cortese just announced the birth of her second child. Cameron Theo Buckner (Buckner is her married name) arrived Saturday at 7:21 p.m.. They have one other son named Christopher John (or C.J.) born in 2019.

“Mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we’re bursting out with so much love .. our hearts are full! We can’t wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow!!” declared her Instagram post.

Pauly D had a baby girl, Amabella, back in May of 2013.

Snooki has been a mommy machine, now with 3 children. Lorenzo, Giovanna and Angelo. Could these names be any more Italian?

Then there’s JWoww. Jennifer Lynne Farley. She has two children, a girl named Meilani, and a boy named Greyson. You may have heard Greyson has autism and JWoww has been very open about it and a huge advocate for the autism community.

So that’s 9 children altogether since the show went off the air in 2012. One more kid and the new generation will outnumber the original gangstas of Jersey Shore. Now what must that be like to grow up with a mom or dad who was part of that particular reality show?

Maybe not so much yet, but imagine when these kids are in middle school and video clips will still be out there. Will Snooki's kids hear about the episode where she peed on the dance floor at Karma? Will Deena's kids hear about the time she and Snooki were put in a taxi as a prank that took them all the way to Times Square NYC when it was supposed to only be to Jenks in Point Pleasant Beach? They were all the way by Woodbridge before they even noticed. Or what about the time Snooki over-oiled in a tanning bed and burned her butt so bad she stuck it in their mini fridge back at the house saying the words, "I have to poop."

I'm sure they'll be proud.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

